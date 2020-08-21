Mnangagwa to meet civic society in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo for a meeting with the Matabeleland Civic Society.This follows a series of meetings that have taken place to iron out issues affecting the region.President Mnangagwa arrived this afternoon ahead of a meeting with the Civic Society at the statehouse this Saturday.The meeting will be the third engagement between the President and the Civic society in Bulawayo.Issues that have been brought to the table include the Gukurahundi disturbances, access to birth and death certificates, peace and reconciliation as well as general development issues.The President has stressed the importance of dialogue in trying to resolve such matters while emphasising that unity is crucial.Against this emphasis of dialogue and solving issues through consensus, there is optimism that matters affecting the Matabeleland region will be resolved.