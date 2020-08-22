Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa officially bans beating of pupils by teachers

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed into law the Education Act Amendment which has officially banned the canning of pupils by teachers.

According to the amended Act school authorities are now required to draw up a disciplinary policy following standards set out in regulations prescribed by the Minister for the purpose.

In terms of the Act, the regulations and any disciplinary policy shall not permit any treatment which does not respect the human dignity of a pupil.

"Disciplinary measures must be moderate, reasonable and proportionate in the light of the conduct, age, sex, health and circumstances of the pupil concerned and the best interests of the child shall be paramount. Under no circumstance is a teacher allowed to beat a child," reads the Act.

The new amendment has received endorsements from the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) and the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe.




