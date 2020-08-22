WATCH: 'Pastor Alph Lukau's Elliot is still alive'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

A South African based Zimbabwean man Elliot Brighton Moyo (Thabiso Mlanje) who was controversially raised from the dead by South African Pastor Alph Lukau in February 2019 and was said to have died in April 2019 is still alive, former Prophet Jaycob Dube (also known as Jay Israel) has claimed.In a video posted on Youtube, Dube says he is the one who paid journalists in Zimbabwe to write a fake story that Brighton has died so that the matter is concealed.Dube alleges that he possesses chats between him and the Editor of a Zimbabwean newspaper that firstly published the story. He adds that Pastor Alph Lukau edited the story which was later published in Zimbabwe and copied by many news websites.In April 2019 a relative said Brighton's stomach started swelling and didn't stop for three days and on the third day, he died.The resurrection became controversial after mortuary Kings and Queens reported Lukau to the police for abusing their car to stage a miracle.Lukau defended himself saying he had never seen Brighton (who was called Elliot) or his family before that Sunday service.Jaycob Dube is a former Prophet who recently confessed that he used to fake prophecies and miracles during his short stint as a Prophet in East London leading Spirit Life Church.Watch the video below: