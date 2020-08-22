Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pregnant pupils to attend classes

by Staff reporter
22 Aug 2020 at 08:26hrs | Views
State schools can no longer exclude girls who fall pregnant from attending lessons, while teachers will not be allowed to cane pupils, under amendments to the Education Act that became law yesterday, and were described as progressive by educationists.

The Education Act Amendment was passed by Parliament, approved by President Mnangagwa, and has been gazetted. Under the amendments, "No pupil shall be excluded from school for non-payment of school fees or on the basis of pregnancy."

During debate in Parliament, the then Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Professor Paul Mavima, said expelling a girl for falling pregnant had a discriminatory effect in circumstances where she would have been impregnated by a colleague who in most cases, would be allowed to proceed with his education.

This was after some legislators argued that allowing a girl who fell pregnant to continue learning had the effect of condoning delinquency among pupils.

The Act will also outlaw corporal punishment as school authorities are now required to draw up a disciplinary policy in accordance with standards set out in regulations prescribed by the minister for the purpose.

In terms of the Act, the regulations and any disciplinary policy shall not permit any treatment which does not respect the human dignity of a pupil.

"Disciplinary measures must be moderate, reasonable and proportionate in the light of the conduct, age, sex, health and circumstances of the pupil concerned and the best interests of the child shall be paramount. Under no circumstance is a teacher allowed to beat a child," reads the Act.

"No pupil may be suspended from school without first being granted a reasonable opportunity, with the support of his or her parents, to make representations with respect to the proposed suspension."

Every child shall be entitled to be enrolled at the nearest school and unless such school is fully enrolled.

In the case where the school is fully enrolled, the head of that institution must issue a certificate to that effect to allow the pupil to seek enrolment at alternative places.

The amendments to the Act empower the minister to fix school fees, taking into consideration the location and status of a given school.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema yesterday said they were excited that the President had signed the Act.

"The President has just signed the law and we will fully enforce the provisions for the furtherance of education in the country. We believe the Act is a progressive legislation," said Minister Mathema.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association (zimta) chief executive officer, Dr Sifiso Ndlovu, said they fully supported the provisions of the Act as it was consistent with modern society. He said corporal punishment engendered a violent society and it was refreshing that it was removed while the outlawing of the exclusion of pregnant pupils helped in the furtherance of the rights of the girl child.

"As zimta, we fully participated in the crafting of that law. Most of what we raised has been included. We abhor the use of corporal punishment because it is an old-fashioned tool of instilling discipline. It has the effect of engendering a violent society. We also support any measure meant to safeguard the interests and rights of the girl child. One such provision is outlawing the exclusion of those that fall pregnant. This is what other societies have embraced and we fully support the provision," said Dr Ndlovu.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general, Mr Raymond Majongwe, said while the act was going to protect the rights of girls, there were fears that some people could take advantage of that and abuse girls.

"There should have been more consultation on these measures, especially on corporal punishment. Pupils and students may end up abusing drugs knowing they will not be punished," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3511 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 619 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

8 hrs ago | 9326 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

8 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

8 hrs ago | 705 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3625 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5229 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1689 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 582 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 954 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2219 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 736 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 995 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 372 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 933 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 390 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1805 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1453 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2458 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6458 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1877 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3404 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2305 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2794 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4230 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3237 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2944 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4217 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1888 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

23 hrs ago | 1175 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days