Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gweru to introduce US$ billing system

by Staff reporter
22 Aug 2020 at 08:28hrs | Views
GWERU City Council has resolved to introduce a dual pricing system for the convenience of residents offering to settle their bills in foreign currency, a senior council official said yesterday.
Council spokesperson Vimbai Chingwaramusee said the local authority would soon adopt the resolution at an ordinary council meeting.

"We are considering dual pricing according to Statutory Instrument (SI) 185 of 2020," Chingwaramusee said.

"We will go through full council for adoption as the SI says all the water and rates bills will be sent to ratepayers who will choose whether to pay in United States dollars or local currency."

She said once the resolution is adopted, council would start sending water and rate bills in local and foreign currencies, respectively.

Currently, there is no facility at the local authority for ratepayers to pay bills in foreign currency.

Other municipalities have since adopted dual pricing as most businesses now prefer using US dollars ahead of the unstable local currency.

But Gweru Residents and Ratepayers Association director Cornelia Selipiwe said the move was "ridiculous" as few people would want to part with hard currency given the huge disparity between the official and black market exchange rates.

"All they want is to collect US dollars, but who would want to part with such currency given that the official rate is far below the black market rate," Selipiwe said.

"Council should have advocated for a liberal exchange rate which would attract people to pay in foreign currency."

He said the move to introduce dual pricing was being done without the input of relevant stakeholders.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3523 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 619 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

8 hrs ago | 9330 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

8 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

8 hrs ago | 705 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3626 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5232 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1693 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 582 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 956 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2222 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 737 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 995 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 372 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 935 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 390 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1806 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1454 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2458 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6463 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1878 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3405 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2305 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2794 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4232 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3237 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2944 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4217 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1888 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

23 hrs ago | 1175 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days