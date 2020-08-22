Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ 'bans' bulk payments of salaries, wages

by Staff reporter
22 Aug 2020 at 08:34hrs | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has restricted the payment of salaries and wages through bulk payments and mobile money agents as part of measures to curb illicit transactions.

The move by the RBZ, however, is likely to inconvenience thousands of workers who receive their wages through the bulk payment platforms.

Further, the move to curtail mobile money agents may also put thousands of the over 53 000 workers under the country's largest mobile money network, EcoCash, out of employment.

The new measures were revealed in the mid-term monetary policy statement released yesterday, wherein, RBZ governor John Mangudya said a forensic audit into mobile money transactions had revealed serious illicit activities.

"Mobile payment operators have been turning a blind eye and have even actively encouraged the abuse of bulk payment wallets for illegal foreign currency transactions, thus earning lucrative transaction fees in the process," Mangudya said.

"Going forward, bulk payment wallets will be approved by regulatory authorities for limited use, primarily for low-value transactions and humanitarian funds disbursements to vulnerable members of society. Any other bulk payment transactions, such as payment of salaries and wages, should be processed through normal banking channels."

Mangudya told NewsDay Weekender that due to the informality of the economy, small-to-medium enteprises (SMEs) will be allowed, albeit with regulatory approval, to continue paying their workers through bulk payments.

The governor said large companies will now be required to use normal banking channels.

"We cannot have an organisation like RBZ using a bulk payment line to pay salaries. You see, what was happening was that, if you check some of the transactions through the bulk payment system, they were running into the billions," Mangudya said.

He said this money was outside the banking sector and as such, made it difficult for them to plan.

The RBZ measures will also affect EcoCash Payroll where subscribers receive salaries through bulk payer transactions.

EcoCash has been the preferred choice to pay unbanked workers. It has 11 million subscribers on its database nationwide.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions secretary-general Japhet Moyo said: "Let me state, our economy is a bit informalised, therefore, a lot of businesses use these platforms as modes of transactions including the payment of salaries."

"The way we have done our business over a period of time, we have just informalised everything, so it was a bit easier to make the payments in that platform. We need to know now how these businesses are going to be affected, especially the recipients, that is, the majority of the workers who have been getting their salaries through these mobile platforms."

On mobile money agents, Mangudya said agent wallets were no longer serving any legitimate purpose, but were being used for illegal foreign exchange transactions. "Agents' mobile money wallets are therefore abolished with immediate effect," Mangudya said.

"Agents currently holding value in suspended and frozen wallets shall be allowed to liquidate the funds to their bank accounts, upon the Financial Intelligence Unit having satisfied itself of the legitimacy of the source of funds."

Mangudya said agents handling small transactions would continue, but under strict regulation, to service unbanked people.

"At the end of the day, the agents will need to have proper 'know-your-customer'," he said.

Experts say this will curtail mobile operators' business transactions.

"That is a massive loss. Definitely it's going to affect the businesses, because they were the face on the ground, the conduits, on how the mobile networks were actually getting their money especially when you look at the amount of agents that we have," Zimbabwe Information Communication Technologies chairman Jacob Mutisi said.

"A lot of people are going to be out of their jobs."

According to the RBZ, the forensic audit to assess the integrity, compliance and efficacy of mobile money platforms and transactions in Zimbabwe reportedly unearthed glaring weaknesses in the systems of the mobile payment operators, namely EcoCash, OneMoney, Telecash and Mycash.

Other changes made to the mobile money industry include limiting daily individual transactions to $5 000.

"Individuals shall be allowed to undertake person to person transfers, person to merchant payments for goods and services, settlement of bills and purchase of airtime," Mangudya said.

In terms of merchants, the RBZ says merchants will not be allowed to make payments from their wallets and that money in merchant wallets shall be liquidated to the merchant's bank account.

"Mobile money operators shall have systems in place to ensure automatic liquidations from the merchant wallets to the merchant bank accounts," Mangudya said.

"This measure shall ensure that mobile payment platforms are not used for store of value, but shall be restricted for transacting purposes in furtherance of financial inclusion in the economy."

The governor also announced that connectivity by all payment service providers is expected to be completed by September 30.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3526 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 620 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

8 hrs ago | 9337 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

8 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

8 hrs ago | 705 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3628 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5233 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1694 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 582 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 956 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2225 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 348 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 737 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 996 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 372 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 260 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 936 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 390 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1807 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1454 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2458 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6464 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1878 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3405 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2305 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2794 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4233 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3238 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2945 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4217 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1888 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

23 hrs ago | 1175 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days