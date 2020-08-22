BREAKING: Job Sikhala's lawyer arrested

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

There was high drama at the Harare Magistrate court on Saturday when one of Job Sikhala's lawyers Jeremiah Mutongi Bamu was briefly arrested by the police.He was however, later released.Bamu told this publication that the arrest was based on some misunderstanding.Posting on Twitter Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said, "We are relieved that ZLHR lawyer @bamujm has now been released & is back at Harare Magistrates Court & has been reunited with his client Hin. JOB Sikhala and ready to represent him in court."Sikhala has been charged with incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(a) as read with section 36(1)(a) of the Code alternatively incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(b) of the Code as read with section 36(1)(b) of Code.Or alternatively incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section 187(1)(a) of the Code as read with section 37(1)(a) of the Code.Police allege that the Zengeza West MP incited people between May 2020 & 20 July 2020 to participate in public demonstrations that would cause public violence & breach of peace among people in Zimbabwe on 31 July 2020 by posting video clips with inciting messages.