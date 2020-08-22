AUDIO: Temba Mliswa - G40 links exposed?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The league of Patriots rebukes Temba Mliswa and his habit of seeking political attention through underhanded tactics such as leaking private conversations, rouble rousing, and bad-mouthing politicians.



Temba Mliswa seems to have a personal vendetta against HE President ED Mnangagwa. First, it was Mliswa who leaked an audio talking ill about the Mnangagwa boys namely Emmerson Junior, Sean, and Collins, now he drags Kuda TAGWIREI, Patrick Chinamasa, Kazembe Kazembe and Soda Zhemu into the mud. He has a history of being a trouble maker his encounters with Obert Mpofu, Dexter Nduna, Billy Rautenbach demonstrate that Temba Mliswa is an unstable and immature political amateur.



We urge those who are in the habit of answering Mliswa's phone calls and entertaining him to be vigilant around Temba Mliswa. Answer his calls or entertain him at your own risk. Mr Mliswa should focus on dealing with Paul Westwood and other issues in his back yard.



A political analyst Denford Rashai has taken a swipe at Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa accusing him of seeking to isolate President Emmerson Mnangagwa from his key allies through leaked audios.Rasahai went on to state that Temba Mliswa was working for the Young Turks and pushing an agenda which will see him become President of Zimbabwe.The following audio examines why Temba Mliswa leaked the audio and why he also leaked another audio in which he claimed that Emmerson Junior was in an adulterous relationship with socialite Pokello Nare.Listen to the audio below:Meanwhile, a ZANU PF linked organisation called League of Patriotes has issued the followings statement about Mliswa: