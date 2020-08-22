Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to meet youth organisation over plans to ammend the constitution

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Minister of Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi will be meeting the leadership of a national Youth Organisation Welead Trust during an interface regarding the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2.According to the organisation's Director Namatai Kwekweza the meeting place and time will be availed to them on Monday.Said Kwekweza, "we received a call from the Ministry of Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs notifying us that the minister has agreed to meet us in response to our letter. Time and venue will be advised on Monday (24 August 2020) by 8:30am."In a letter seen by this publication, the organization had told the Minister that, "We would like to notify you that young people are concerned about the continued process with regards to amending the constitution even if the majority of the participants in the public hearings were against the constitutional bill number 2."Recently another civic society organization Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition issued a statement saying, "Attempting to amend the constitution which is a product of the tireless efforts by citizens to develop and entrench democratic efforts in Zimbabwe after two decades of crisis will amongst others erode and wipe all the democratic gains made on the 16th of March 2013 historic referendum."What makes this act abominable is its ascertained result which is to entrench hegemony and consolidate the power of the incumbent. Regardless of the outcome, the initial attempts by the ruling party to amend the Constitution reflect on the desires of the incumbent to consolidate power such that several other attempts to mutilate the Constitution will be expected."