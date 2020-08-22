Jacob Mudenda reported to the Special Anti-Corruption Unit

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Pressure Group Chapter 2 Movement has reported Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda to the Special Anti-Corruption Unit over allegations involving a $1 million land scandal which involves ZESA Holdings Pension Fund.In a letter seen by this publication, the organization said it was making a follow up on the case in which Mudenda and the late Vice President John Landa Nkomo are alleged to have used their political muscle and acquired some commercial stands from Victoria Falls Town Council in 2001.According to some media reports Mudenda got 3000 hectares and failed to develop the land for more than a decade prompting the town council to summon him with intent of repossession as stipulated by the town authorities by- law.To avoid losing the land, Mudenda is said to have hatched a plan and approached ZESA Holdings Pension Fund offering to sell the land in question located at Stand Number 1351 Victoria Falls township.Title deeds on the said piece of land were only done after Zesa had paid Mudenda in 2018.Online publication Zimmorning Post which covered the story in 2019 reported that documents in their possession showed that the land was valued at 500 000 United States Dollars but Mudenda sold it for twice the market value to ZESA Holdings Pension Fund."This publication gleaned copies of the bank transfers dated May 24 2018 where ZESA Holdings Pension Fund paid out $500 000 United States Dollars from its Stanbic Bank account number 9140002086010 into Mudenda's ZB Bank Limited account." The paper reported. "The other $500 000 was deposited to Vic Falls town council and Mudenda literally acted as a ‘middle man' pocketing half a million United States Dollars in the dubious transaction."The matter was reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission but nothing was done which prompted Chapter 2 Movement to wrote to the Special Anti-Corruption Unit led by Tabani Mpofu.