Man burns aunt's house in witchcraft suspicion

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 36-YEAR-OLD Mvurwi man is cursing the day he visited apostolic prophets who told him that his aunt was bewitching him.

Thomas Chapura of Espery farm, Mvurwi burnt his aunt Zhorina Chipameza's hut after he suspected the room of being used to keep ornaments, charms and goblins to bewitch him.He appeared before Guruve resident magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who sentenced him to an effective 3 years behind bars.In his plea of guilty he said an apostolic prophet told him of the witchcraft claims."Your Worship, an apostolic prophet had told me that the hut in question contained ornaments, charms and goblins which were being used to bewitch me. That is why i decided to destroy the hut by way of burning it. I simply wanted to free myself from the spiritual bondage" , pleaded Chapura.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona told the court that sometime in July the convict threatened to burn his aunt's hut but proceeded some other day and burnt it at night.He was seen by neighbours after burning it and a police report was filed leading to his arrest.