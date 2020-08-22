'Zanu-PF, MDC internal contradictions hinder Zimbabwe crisis resolution'

News / National

by Staff reporter

SOUTH Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) says its government should be frank and straightforward about what is happening in Zimbabwe before a solution to the country's problems is found.ANC chairperson of the subcommittee on international relations Lindiwe Zulu, told a virtual Governance Accountability Platform (GAP) discussion on "The ANC and Zimbabwe" hosted by the Brenthurst Foundation yesterday that Sadc should also change its approach to the Zimbabwean crisis by being more proactive."We also think that Sadc needs to deal with this issue in a different way, it can't be the same all the way of getting reports and reports and nothing being done…"Sadc should have to look into this in a different way and we believe as ANC we can work through other liberation movements; in fact when I finish this meeting, I am supposed to be talking to my counterparts in Mozambique, Angola and so forth."President Cyril Ramaphosa, I can assure you that he is very much committed to resuscitating and looking at what we did in the past; what worked and what didn't work and how we can approach it right now," Zulu said.Zulu added that South Africa cannot afford to fold its arms while Zimbabwe is burning and accused Mnangagwa's administration of taking away the dignity of citizens."There is no way we can ignore what is happening in Zimbabwe. There is no way we cannot want to ask ourselves hard questions about the reality that is happening there."There is just no way that we can ignore the fact that we have Zimbabweans who are crossing the border on a daily basis, now the borders are closed but people are finding a way of crossing."There is just no way we cannot ask ourselves a very simple question, questions which I have been asking about where the dignity of the young women who I see in the car park running around chasing after people asking them to wash their cars because it's their way of living."Where is the dignity in all the people who are working in restaurants in South Africa, who are either teachers or nurses, and have to be dealing with people who ask, who are you, where do you come from?"They painfully answer and sometimes they don't even want to answer honestly about who they are, sometimes they try to hide their identity and you cannot hide your identity."Where is the dignity in those people who should be in their own country contributing to the well-being of their country in the best way they can? Where is the dignity in those people who are being turned back at the border?"These are the questions I am asking in order for us to deal with the situation. Can we now move to asking ourselves the real painful questions before we get to the big issues."We need to turn this much closer to ourselves for us to be able to deal with the situation which leads to the issue of the need of agreeing that there is a crisis in Zimbabwe because it doesn't help us to be going under the table, disappearing and coming back; that is a fact."The fact is if there wasn't a crisis in Zimbabwe we wouldn't be talking about what I have just said," she said.South Africa, Zulu said, was also determined to ensure that while the political side of the Zimbabwean crisis is resolved; its economy is also resuscitated as the two are interrelated."I believe that whatever success was achieved during the period we are talking about, the last 20 years are being reversed; so we need to put the people at the centre."It cannot be about personal feelings and individual interests. As the ANC we must continue to engage with Zanu-PF and it is about agreeing that there is a crisis."The culture, ethos and values of the liberation were not just freeing the country from external occupation and racism. What we need to be asking ourselves is whether we are still on the correct path of what we fought for including human rights, economic and social freedom. We therefore cannot be told that we are interfering in Zimbabwe," Zulu said further.The former international relations minister said the ANC had adopted a different approach in dealing with their Zanu-PF counterparts.She said the ANC had been emboldened by the stance taken by the African Union to condemn the alleged human rights breaches by the Zanu-PF-led government.Zulu said South Africa's efforts at resolving the Zimbabwean question were being complicated by internal contradictions both in Zanu-PF and the MDC."We do believe that there is an opportunity for us once we agree that we need to be frank on dealing with the issues. They (political parties) must fix their internal dynamics so that when somebody else comes talking to Zanu-PF and whatever is said is what it is.If we go to any other political parties, the likes of MDC, they must fix their internal dynamics so that when we engage them we know who we are engaging. If we engage with civil society, churches and anyone we want it to be an engagement which is based on honesty, an engagement that is based on wanting to implement the agreements and the political will that takes Zimbabwe forward."In South Africa, for example, if we have a problem and people say just talk to ANC and you think you will be solving the problem, you will not be solving the problem. It doesn't matter how I feel about the EFF, the DA, that's not the issue, the issue is that we need to engage with everyone and create a fair playing field," Zulu said.On his part, MDC vice president Tendai Biti called on South Africa to lead any efforts to get Zimbabweans to talk whether they are initiated by Sadc or the African Union.