Sikhala to spend the weekend in custody

by Staff reporter
22 Aug 2020 at 20:00hrs | Views
MDC Alliance national vice-chairperson Job Sikhala, who was arrested on Friday, will spend the weekend behind bars after the court threw out his application for refusal to be placed on remand.
Sikhala, who is facing charges of inciting the public to stage violent demonstrations on July 31, appeared in court this Saturday.

In opposing Sikhala's application, the state told the court that there are in possession of video and audio clips that prove that the MDC Alliance official committed a crime.

The state also said inciting people to stage violent street demonstrations violates the country's constitution after his defence counsel had earlier on argued that the MDC Alliance official was exercising his constitutional right as enshrined in the law of the land.

Sikhala through his defence counsel led by Advocate Eric Matinenga challenged the decision saying there is absolutely nothing on the charge sheet pointing to inciting the public to stage violent demonstrations on July 31.

In his ruling, Harare Magistrate Lazini Ncube remanded Sikhala in custody to this Monday for bail application.

Meanwhile, CAPS United boss Farai Jere and two Zesa employees Leonard Chisina and Freeman Chikonzo, who was arrested on Friday on fraud charges, will spend the weekend in remand prison after the court dismissed their application for refusal to be placed on remand.

The trio is facing allegations of fraud for falsifying tender documents which prejudiced Zimbabwe power utility company, ZETDC, close to four million United States dollars.

Jere through his defence counsel challenged his placement on remand on the basis that the facts alleged by the state do not constitute an element of fraud.

Chisina and Chikonzo's legal representative, Monalisa Ushe argued that ZETDC was not prejudiced since the electricity meters in question are still in use.

Jere, who is also Premier Soccer League chairman, and the two Zesa employees were arrested on Friday by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit who are working with other law enforcement agents as the government intensifies the fight against corruption.

Source - zbc

