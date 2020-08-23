Acie Lumumba speaks on car accident reports

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

William Gerald Mutumanje aka Acie Lumumba is safe‼️ pic.twitter.com/Dw59PvJlJl — ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) August 23, 2020

Self-styled Communications strategist William Gerald Mutumanje (Also known as Acie Lumumba) has denied reports that he was involved in a car accident on Sunday morning.Reports that were circulating on social media claim that Mutumanje's new Mercedes Benz an accident and overturned.Said Mutumanje, "Hi friends, thank you for the concern. No I was not in an accident this morning."Recently Mutumanje took to social media to show off his new Mercedes Benz.Watch the video below: