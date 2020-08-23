News / National
Acie Lumumba speaks on car accident reports
23 Aug 2020
Self-styled Communications strategist William Gerald Mutumanje (Also known as Acie Lumumba) has denied reports that he was involved in a car accident on Sunday morning.
Reports that were circulating on social media claim that Mutumanje's new Mercedes Benz an accident and overturned.
Said Mutumanje, "Hi friends, thank you for the concern. No I was not in an accident this morning."
Recently Mutumanje took to social media to show off his new Mercedes Benz.
Watch the video below:
William Gerald Mutumanje aka Acie Lumumba is safe‼️ pic.twitter.com/Dw59PvJlJl— ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) August 23, 2020
Source - Byo24News