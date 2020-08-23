Latest News Editor's Choice


Police speak on MDC-Alliance councillor's death

by Staff reporter
23 Aug 2020 at 11:13hrs | Views
MDC Alliance Hurungwe Ward 4 councillor Lavender Chiwaya binged on a known illicit brew with friends hours before his corpse was discovered a few metres from his home, police has said.

In a statement yesterday, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, contrary to the narrative being peddled by some senior opposition figures, civic society organisations and Western Embassies that State security agents were behind his death, Chiwaya's body did not have any struggle marks.

Preliminary investigations by the police show that  Chiwaya was in the company of friends guzzling an illicit alcoholic brew on the fateful day.

"The facts are that Lavender Chiwaya and Munyaradzi Pasipamire approached Tinashe Kanhema (42), who was roasting and selling maize cobs at 7.30pm on the 20th of August 2020.

"The duo was given a roasted maize cob to share and went to buy two 200 ml of Challenger Whisky (kranco), which they again shared," said Ass Comm Nyathi in a statement.

At 8.30pm Chiwaya left his two colleagues after telling them that he was going home.

"The body of Lavender Chiwaya was later found at number 1179 Chikangwe, Karoi. His known residential address is house number 1171 Chikangwe, Karoi, which is four houses away from the scene.

"No struggle marks were observed by police besides the valuables which were retrieved from the body."

He said police are unaware of the abduction or kidnapping of the deceased as is being.

Source - sundaymail

