Prince Dube pockets US$40k signing on fee

by Staff reporter
23 Aug 2020 at 11:15hrs | Views
WARRIORS striker Prince Dube pocketed US$40 000 from his transfer to Tanzanian club Azam, with the ever smiling lad to take home US$3 000 a month.

In addition to the salary, the player will get winning bonuses when the Tanzanian top football league starts early next month. Another benefit Dube is getting at Dar es Salaam's Azam is a two-bedroomed fully furnished apartment. Information obtained by this publication indicates that Dube signed a two-year deal which runs its course in August 2022. He completed his move from Highlanders last Monday after passing his medical assessment.

The move was engineered by two player agents, George Deda and Gibson Mahachi. Deda accompanied Dube to Tanzania for the signing of the deal. While he could not speak on the player's earnings, Deda said Dube was more than happy at his new club, more than the bulk of the Zimbabwean players based in South Africa.

"He is very much comfortable than 99 percent of players playing in South Africa. The boy is very happy,'' Deda said.

The player agent, who has taken Zimbabwean players to South Africa, Kenya, Guinea, Tanzania and Zambia feels local players must now change their mindset because Mzansi only offers players the bright lights and not "much financial reward".

"Players must stop going to South Africa, let's concentrate on leagues like Ethiopia, Tanzania and Guinea. East Africa, Zambia and Ethiopia is where the money is now. There is no money in South Africa, the average salary in South Africa is R40 000 while in Tanzania, Ethiopia, Guinea and Zambia the average salary is US$3 000,'' said Deda.

Another disadvantage with playing across the Limpopo according to Deda is that clubs there do not offer players accommodation and there are no winning bonuses. Deda is working with former Warriors striker Edward Sadomba to educate players to be smart with their earnings.

Out of all retired Zimbabwean footballers, Sadomba is said to be one of the most comfortable as he made wise investments in properties in the country.

"No South African club offers you accommodation and there are no winning bonuses in Mzansi. We are trying to teach our players, I am working with Sadomba to register a legal wing that will help players understand more about financial issues. All players that I have sold now have houses. Players must now open their eyes and go where the money is,'' Deda said.

Deda feels Azam have all the desired elements for Dube to move to a European league because of professionalism at the Tanzanian club who have their own television station which makes it easy for footage of him playing to be sent to clubs abroad.

"Azam presents Prince Dube with a perfect opportunity to move to Europe, he will benefit from modern technology at the club. He will score magnificent goals which will be captured using state of the art equipment. The pitches in Tanzania can be compared to the best in Africa. The football enjoys 24 hours coverage on Azam sports channel and this can further expose to the outside world,'' said Deda.

Just to show how excellently run Azam are, while local clubs struggle to get paid by foreign clubs, the Tanzanians are said to have wired Highlanders Dube's transfer fee, which is said to be US$50 000. However, Highlanders chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube yesterday said the payment was yet to reflect in the club's bank account.

Source - sundaynews

Most Popular In 7 Days