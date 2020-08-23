Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Consulate reopens in South Africa

by Staff reporter
23 Aug 2020 at 11:16hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa will from tomorrow reopen in a phased manner allowing locals staying in the neighbouring country access to documents for their convenience.

The consulate was temporarily closed in June as South Africa was battling rapid increase in Covid-19 cases. In a statement, the Zimbabwe Consul-General announced that services will resume tomorrow.

"Members of the public are hereby advised that the Consulate will embark on a gradual restoration of all our consular services including the processing of passport and birth certificate applications for Zimbabwean nationals' resident in South Africa with effect from Monday 24 August 2020," read the statement.

The Consul-General said in order to ensure both members of staff of the consulate and clients are safe from Covid-19, in conformity to the host country's Disaster Management Act: Covid-19 Lockdown alert level two regulations, operations will be on appointment basis.

"All clients will be served strictly on an appointment basis between 0900 hours and 12.30 hours during week days.

"The appointment system is designed to ensure that clients do not exceed the allowable congregation thresholds at the Consulate as set by the host Government under social distancing protocols."

The Consul-General said people must book an appointment in advance on the Zimbabwe Consulate website booking link www.zimconsulate.co.za and on Facebook page Zimbabwe Consulate Boeing Road Bedfordview. The office will serve only 75 clients per day on a first come first serve basis.

Source - sundaynews

