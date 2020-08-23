Latest News Editor's Choice


CIO operative arrested over threats

by Staff reporter
23 Aug 2020 at 11:22hrs | Views
A CENTRAL Intelligence Organisation operative allegedly threatened to shoot a Zesa employee, who was inspecting a transformer at his plot in Mvurwi.

William Wachenuka (44) pleaded not guilty before Guruve magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him out of custody to September 9.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona said on June 10, Michael Mukwesha (33), a Zesa employee, went to Wachenuka's plot to assess power supply at a transformer.

When Wachenuka saw Mukwesha, he threatened him saying, "I will shoot you.

"I am a trained marksman so I will shoot you on the head because you Zesa employees are vandalising transformers.

"You are showing favour to a white man and I will call the minister of Energy to report."

He said he would report the employee to suspended Zesa executive chairman Sydney Gata.

Mukwesha reported the threats to the police, leading to Wachenuka's arrest.

Source - the standard

