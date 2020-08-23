Mystery deepens over MDC Alliance official's death

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE mystery over the death of an MDC alliance official in Hurungwe deepened yesterday after police insinuated he could have died of alcohol abuse.Lavenda Chiwaya was found dead on Friday, a distance from his house without any clothes.Human rights organisations and the international community, including the European Union (EU), called for a thorough investigation into the case amid fears that he was a victim of politically motivated violence."We expect a swift and thorough investigation of allegations of abduction, murder and political motivation," the EU said.Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were underway to establish the cause of Chiwaya's death.Nyathi cautioned against premature speculation over the cause of the politician's death.He said the information they had was that Chiwaya had taken an illicit brew hours before his death."The facts are that Chiwaya and Munyaradzi Pasipamire approached Tinashe Kanhema, who was roasting and selling maize cobs at 1930hrs on August 20, 2020," Nyathi said in a statement."The duo was given a roasted maize cob to share and then went on to buy two by 200ml Challenger whisky (Kranco), which they again shared."He said Chiwaya's body was later found four houses from where he stayed and there were "no struggle marks" to suspect an altercation."Police are not aware of the alleged abduction or kidnapping as alluded to by some individuals and groups on social media," Nyathi added."Full-scale investigations are in progress to find out exactly what happened."The police cautions the public against interfering with crime scenes as what happened in Karoi is a cause for concern."We appeal to politicians to avoid premature statements and allow investigations to proceed smoothly."Politicians should be careful in their comments as they are allegations of girlfriends and alcohol abuse issues, which are now subject to police investigations in this case."MDC Alliance says scores of its officials have been abducted and tortured since July 31 when various organisations mobilised for protests against corruption.