'Mnangagwa's govt must admit crisis'

by Staff reporter
24 hrs ago
WHILE government insists on telling the world there is no crisis in Zimbabwe, analysts believe the time is now ripe for an honest assessment which should lead to collective efforts to find a lasting solution and to seek help from leaders in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and African Union.

In a statement released recently, the government refuted claims of a crisis in the country.

It said there was no crisis in Zimbabwe which needed external intervention under established international treaties and conventions.

"It is common knowledge that there is no Zimbabwean issue before the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security. Neither is there such an issue before the Sadc Summit. Definitely there is no such issue before the continental body, the AU," the government said.

But human rights lawyer Dewa Mavhinga said citizens through their different groupings, including churches, trade unions and traditional leaders, must continue to push the government of Zimbabwe to acknowledge the existing multi-faceted humanitarian and political crisis.

"Even those in Zanu-PF must see that this is the time to face reality, and not bury their heads in the sand.

"Waiting for general elections in 2023 is a non-starter, people will perish, and there is no guarantee that anything will change in 2023. The time is now to press for collective efforts to find a lasting solution to the crisis and to seek help from regional leaders in Sadc and the African Union," Mavhinga said.

Political analyst Piers Pigou said the starting point is to interrogate the array of issues that have led to domestic and international actors to conclude there is a crisis in the country.

"We are trapped in a space of contradictory narratives. Distilling the truth from these narratives on the basis of a clear evidentiary base would be an important foundational start. Sadly, we see no real effort from the Zimbabwean government to have an honest conversation," Pigou said.

Political analyst Admire Mare, however, sees more pressure coming from the region as the situation on the ground forces the ‘‘political gladiators'' to sit down and find a solution.

"Currently, the bravado being showcased by the Zanu-PF government may just be a political front, there is always the backstage where honest, truth and hard-hitting discussions are held.

"The impasse certainly requires a neutral broker who can facilitate a comprehensive dialogue that can address the political crisis in its current and past manifestations," said Mare.

Former broadcaster and peace activist Jestina Mukoko said denying the obvious would not help Zimbabwe's situation.

"It will be better for people to acknowledge the situation in a bid to find a solution.

"What is before all to see is hardly a contest of words as it is the lives of people that are being jeopardised.

"As civil society organisations being close to those who are bearing the brutality we will not stop highlighting the abuses until a solution is found," Mukoko said.

She added that dialogue was needed to resolve the crisis.

"The earlier this is done the better," Mukoko added.
Social analyst Rashweat Mukundu said it was unfortunate that the government would not listen to the voice of reason, hence its obstinacy in failing to listen to counsel from the Sadc and AU, among others calling for reforms.

"It is important to note that elections in 2023 will not resolve our polarity and the economic crisis, but will only worsen them.

"A statesman will make a leadership decision to unite people outside the divisive electoral politics. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is unfortunately focusing on power while his legitimacy that should be anchored on a peaceful development of society is undermined and eroded on a daily basis."

Mukundu added that pressure must be maintained on the government using all peaceful means available.

"The public must be bold enough to confront the leadership within the means and rights provided in the constitution."

Source - dailynews

