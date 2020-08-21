Kasukuwere hit with lawsuit

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Zanu-PF youth league treasurer Tongai Kasukuwere has been hit with a lawsuit for allegedly failing to deliver 18 metric tonnes of maize after acquiring an agriculture inputs loan in 2017.Kasukuwere, who is reportedly now domiciled in South Africa, is being sued by Origen Corporation trading as Staywell.Staywell sought an order for specific performance by Kasukuwere in terms of a crop production contract agreement dated October 25, 2017.Alternatively, the company wants payment of damages computed at the market price at date for 17,74 metric tonnes of non-genetically modified grade AB white maize at the price per tonne paid by the Grain Marketing Board.Staywell wants the payment to also include five percent interest per annum from the date of issue of summons.According to summons filed in the High Court on October 25 2017, Kasukuwere and Staywell entered into a crop production contract agreement in which he would be given inputs for the production of maize.The agreed value of inputs supplied to Kasukuwere was US$56 203,10 and he was obliged to deliver 187,34 metric tonnes of maize by July 15, 2018.The court heard that Staywell fulfilled its part of the contract and delivered the agreed quantity of inputs to Kasukuwere.However, in breach of the' agreement, Kasukuwere only delivered 169,6 metric tonnes of maize to Staywell, leaving a balance of 17,74 metric tonnes."Despite written demand to do so, the defendant has failed, refused or neglected to deliver the outstanding maize or to pay its value."Kasukuwere is yet to respond.