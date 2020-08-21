Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa confirms Gukurahundi killings

by newzimbabwe
23 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Saturday met a faction of civil society groups based in Matabeleland and pledged to expedite the issuance of death certificates on those killed by his government during the 1980s massacres in the region.

This came out in a press statement released soon after the national leader's closed-door meeting in Bulawayo with the groups coalescing under the Matabeleland Collective.

"Today 22 August 2020, a government delegation led by His Excellency, the President of Republic of Zimbabwe Dr ED Mnangagwa met with leaders of the Matabeleland Collective and the councillors of the city of Bulawayo as part of ongoing efforts to deliberate on issues affecting the region," reads part of the statement.

Mnangagwa, accused of being one of the key architects of a holocaust that saw 20 000 civilians butchered by the military when he was state security minister, also pledged to expedite the issuance of birth certificates on survivors of the dark period.

Survivors of the genocide, most of them being those who lost their parents and documents during the period, have found it difficult to obtain identity documents.

The Zimbabwean leader and predecessor Robert Mugabe have largely refrained from any public discussions on the emotive issue of the Matabeleland killings.

However, his commitment to issuing death certificates, coupled with a mooted reburial on victims who were dumped in shallow graves during the dark period, are the latest signs Zimbabwe's number one acknowledged the damage caused.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa also met Bulawayo council officials to address the city's water challenges.

"Earlier on, His Excellency had a discussion with the Mayor of Bulawayo councillor Solomon Mguni, councillors, Town Clerk Christopher Dube and the Chamber Secretary.

"The three outlined the water challenges they face over the issue of water delivery in the in the city which includes sewer management.

"The meeting noted that though the issue of water delivery in Bulawayo and its attendant challenges are well known to successive elected city council officials and representatives, there has not been a comprehensive plan to address it effectively," reads the press statement.

During the meeting, Mnangagwa directed that the Bulawayo City Council, the Ministry of Water and Rural Resettlement as well as ZINWA to come up with a detailed and comprehensive proposal on how best to solve the water challenges.

Mnangagwa was accompanied by Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe, State Security Minister Owen Ncube, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice Virginia Mabhiza among other senior government officials.

Organisers of the meeting also said some of the issues discussed at the meeting included the long mooted Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project, corruption within rural district councils, devolution and the issue of increased women participation in government and parliament.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3561 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

8 hrs ago | 9403 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

8 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3656 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5269 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1709 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 586 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2233 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 738 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 999 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 375 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 261 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 941 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 391 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1816 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 544 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1468 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2462 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6481 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1879 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3410 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2797 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4235 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3241 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4219 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1890 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

23 hrs ago | 1176 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days