Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police bust counterfeit money ring

by Staff reporter
23 hrs ago | Views
Police detectives in Bulawayo swooped in on a house in Northend suburb on Thursday, where they found equipment believed to be used in manufacturing counterfeit money.

This after an 18-year-old woman identified as Chantelle Sibalwa was arrested while trying to buy a take away meal at a Chicken Inn outlet along Fort Street using a fake US$100 note.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

"We confirm that we investigated a case where fake money was used, some arrests were made including the recovery of the computer that was used to print the fake money," he said.

According to an internal police memo seen by CITE, Sibalwa went to the fast food outlet with the intention of buying a Two Piecer meal.

She gave the cashier a US$100 note who discovered that the note was fake and she alerted her supervisor.

"Upon payment the cashier by the name Sanelisiwe Mhlanga realised that the note was fake. She quickly notified her shift manager, Nyarai who in turn alerted PA Mgcini Moyo who was on Roving. The accused was detained by PA Mgcini.

P/Sgt Major Nsimba was called and during the initial stages of questioning the accused, Area Controller J. Dube and P/Insp. I. Simbini arrived, and the three grilled the accused with questions left, right and centre," reads the memo.

Sibalwa was later taken to the Bulawayo Central police station and a team of police officers was sent to her home to conduct a search.

"On arrival, the accused produced from under the mattress, a bunch of fake notes in the following denominations; 12 × US$100-00, 4 × US$50-00, 11 × US$10-00, 13 × US$5-00 and 17 × R100-00. The total amount of fake notes recovered was US$2265-00 and R1 700-00.

"Also recovered was items used in manufacturing the fake notes, an HP Diskjet printer Serial number CN442175TZ, bond paper, rulers and razor blades. The accused, Chantelle, further revealed that his boyfriend's young brother, by the name Onesmus Zimunya, was also involved. The accused led the investigating team, to Onesmus' place, and when he was searched by the police, they found a fake US$10 in his pockets and he was also arrested."

Zimunya was immediately arrested.

Inspector Ncube said the fake notes could have found a ready market among illegal foreign currency dealers.  

"We urge members of the public to be wary of those illicit deals particularly we are worried about illegal foreign currency dealings, that money could have found its way through those channels and illegal foreign currency dealers are likely to be the market for that," he said.

Source - cite.org

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3562 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

8 hrs ago | 9403 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

8 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3657 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5269 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1711 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 586 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2234 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 738 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 375 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 261 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 942 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 391 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1816 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1468 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2477 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2462 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6481 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1879 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3411 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2797 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4235 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3241 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2950 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4219 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1890 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

23 hrs ago | 1176 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days