Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

by Staff reporter
23 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance vice chairman Job Sikhala appeared in court Saturday charged with incitement of public violence, and his lawyers quickly applied for the charges to be thrown out arguing he had committed no crime.

Sikhala was arrested in Tynwald North in Harare on Friday, nearly a month after police named him among 14 opposition leaders, human rights defenders and trade unionists who were "sought by police for interview."

The declaration of the 14 as wanted persons came as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government launched an often brutal crackdown on opponents, including journalists.

Sikhala's lawyer Advocate Eric Matinenga complained bitterly about the conduct of prosecutors after Sikhala was taken to court early Saturday – but had to wait seven hours before his case was heard.

Anti-riot police dispersed dozens of Sikhala's supporters outside court. They also temporarily arrested Jeremiah Bhamu, one of Sikhala's lawyers, accusing him of "loitering", but he was later released without charged.

When proceedings finally got underway, it was too late to deal with the arguments prompting the magistrate to remand him in custody to Monday.

Typically, lawyers allow their clients to be remanded to a later date, while they prioritise bail application at the first appearance. Matinenga elected to fight differently, arguing that there was no basis for the politician to be placed on remand.

"The point we have taken, which we could not complete today because of time constraints, is that from the allegations placed before the court, they do not amount to a criminal offence," Matinenga told journalists outside court.

Prosecutors have charged Sikhala over videos in which he urged Zimbabweans to take part in anti-government protests that were planned for July 31.

Mnangagwa deployed the army and police to snuff out the protests by blocking access to urban centres and forcing Zimbabweans to stay home. Dozens of people were arrested for either staging isolated small protests or supporting the demonstrations, including opposition leaders and journalists.

The crackdown has drawn international condemnation, including demands for the "prisoners of conscience" to be freed.

Mnangagwa claims there is a plot by Western countries to destabilise his government through the local opposition and eventually oust him.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3563 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

8 hrs ago | 9405 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

8 hrs ago | 2180 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

8 hrs ago | 713 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3659 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5269 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1714 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 586 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2236 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 739 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 375 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 261 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 942 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 391 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1816 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1468 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2478 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2462 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6482 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1880 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3411 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2797 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4236 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3241 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2951 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4219 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1890 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

23 hrs ago | 1176 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days