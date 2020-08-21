Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

by newzimbabwe
23 hrs ago | Views
EXILED former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere is making behind the scenes manoeuvres to coax old rival President Emmerson Mnangagwa into accepting him back in Zanu-PF.

This was revealed by Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa in a heart-to-heart conversation with business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

The leaked audio conversation has gone viral.

Mliswa, once Zanu-PF top official who continues to maintain close links with his former comrades, said G40 politicians who were smoked out of the ruling party when then President Robert Mugabe was ousted in a 2017 coup, were making overtures to rejoin the party, in the process alienating G40 kingpin Jonathan Moyo.

Kasukuwere is in self-imposed exile in South Africa together with other G40 members Walter Mzembi and Patrick Zhuwao while Moyo is in Kenya.

Mliswa said Kasukuwere had confided in him that he always wanted to work with Mnangagwa.

"Kasukuwere called me yesterday and do you know what he said? ‘I wanted to work nemukoma wako (your brother) Temba but show me who his people are in his cabinet. He (Mnangagwa) even dumped (Patrick) Chinamasa. The only people he has are Oppah (Muchinguri), (Constantino) Chiwenga and Kembo (Mohadi), otherwise the rest (are not his people).

"'Yourself Temba supported Lacoste but none of the current ministers supported Lacoste. So how do you then appoint people who don't follow party policy because the point of appointment is first of all they have to come from the party'…It was a good question I could not answer," Mliswa said of his conversation with the former Zanu-PF political commissar.

Kasukuwere's claims come amid reports that other members of the G40 cabal such as former ministers Makhosini Hlongwane and Anastancia Ndlovu had also approached the ruling party seeking readmission.

The group was expelled from the party and recalled from parliament after then Mnangagwa and his military backed faction seized control of Zanu-PF and consigned old rivals to political wilderness.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3565 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 622 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

8 hrs ago | 9408 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

8 hrs ago | 2180 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

8 hrs ago | 714 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3660 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5271 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1714 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 586 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2236 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 739 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 480 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 376 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 261 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 942 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 391 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1816 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1468 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2478 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2463 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6483 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1880 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3411 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2797 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4236 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3241 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2952 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1890 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

23 hrs ago | 1176 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days