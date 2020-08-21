Latest News Editor's Choice


G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

Two former cabinet ministers have made applied to re-join the ruling Zanu-PFparty, two years after they were expelled, the Midlands provincial chairperson has said.

In an interview, ZANU-PF Midlands chairperson Daniel Mackenzie Ncube confirmed that former Minister of Sports Recreation, Arts and Culture, Makhosini Hlongwane and former Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Tapiwanashe Majaya Matangaidze are among former party members who have re-applied t be re-admitted into Zanu-PF.

Hlongwane, a former ZBC reporter. was the legislator for Mberengwa East while the former Premier Soccer League president Matangaidze was the Shurugwi South legislator.

"We have applications from former ministers. We have got applications from Makhosini Hlongwane and Tapiwa Matangaidze. We will be sitting down to make our decision on them."

"It's something we should have done about two weeks ago, so we are trying to get a slot so that we can sit down and make the necessary recommendation to headquarters. We are far behind on the issue.

The provincial chairperson said Zanu-PF is a "big tent", and that people who want to join or re-join the party were most welcome after being vetted.

"But they will have to be properly vetted and most likely they will start at the bottom of the rank,"said Mackenzie Ncube.
" They will be observed over time to ensure that they are now compliant in everything they do."

Hlongwane, Matangaidze and five other executive members were expelled from the party ove two years ago after Zanu-PF Midlands provincial executive accused them of misconduct, peddling falsehoods to the party's leadership and dividing the province.

The other Midlands provincial executive members who were also affected Anastacia Ndhlovu, Lot Mpofu Chihwereva, Tsitsi Zhou, Mercy Mashunye and Tapiwa Njovana.


