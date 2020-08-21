News / National
Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money
17 hrs ago | Views
BAKERS Inn Bindura's sales man Prosper Tendai Phiri (31) stole ZWL$253 033 from the company's merchant code and directed it to different econet numbers.
The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts on Friday where Phiri was slapped $4000 fine by magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.
Prosecutor Sheilla Kudzai Maribha told the court that on March 3 the salesman was on duty when Ecocash Cassava Smartech erroneously deposited ZWL$253 000 in the company's merchant code.
After receiving the money he subsquently sent it to different mobile numbers for his personal use.
Baker's inn accounts department on April 6 discovered that Phiri had stollen their money and filed a police report.
The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts on Friday where Phiri was slapped $4000 fine by magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.
Prosecutor Sheilla Kudzai Maribha told the court that on March 3 the salesman was on duty when Ecocash Cassava Smartech erroneously deposited ZWL$253 000 in the company's merchant code.
After receiving the money he subsquently sent it to different mobile numbers for his personal use.
Baker's inn accounts department on April 6 discovered that Phiri had stollen their money and filed a police report.
Source - Byo24news