Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

by Simbarashe Sithole
17 hrs ago | Views
BAKERS Inn Bindura's sales man Prosper Tendai Phiri (31) stole ZWL$253 033 from the company's merchant code and directed it to different econet numbers.


The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts on Friday where Phiri was slapped $4000 fine by magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.

Prosecutor Sheilla Kudzai Maribha told the court that on March 3  the salesman was on duty when Ecocash Cassava Smartech erroneously deposited ZWL$253 000 in the company's merchant code.

After receiving the money he subsquently sent it to different mobile numbers for his personal use.

Baker's inn accounts department on April 6 discovered that Phiri had stollen their money and filed a police report.

Source - Byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days