Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

by Simbarashe Sithole

BAKERS Inn Bindura's sales man Prosper Tendai Phiri (31) stole ZWL$253 033 from the company's merchant code and directed it to different econet numbers.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts on Friday where Phiri was slapped $4000 fine by magistrate Samantha Dhlamini.Prosecutor Sheilla Kudzai Maribha told the court that on March 3 the salesman was on duty when Ecocash Cassava Smartech erroneously deposited ZWL$253 000 in the company's merchant code.After receiving the money he subsquently sent it to different mobile numbers for his personal use.Baker's inn accounts department on April 6 discovered that Phiri had stollen their money and filed a police report.