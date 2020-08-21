Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Mount Darwin pedophile was sentenced to 16 years in jail by Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mubhobho who for raping a 12 year old girl twice in the field.

Andrew Kambosha (37) of Nyamupfukudza village was convicted after full trial.Prosecutor Samson Chamunorwa told the court that sometime in February Kambosha followed the minor in the fields and pinned her down before raping her.A week later he used the same modus operandi and threatened to kill her if she reveals it to anyone.The matter came to light when the victim asked the name of the rapist after he was involved in bestiality and told her aunty that he had raped her months ago.She was taken to hospital where it was revealed that she was penetrated leading to the arrest of the convict.