Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF is setting up an interim executive committee for Harare Province after the Politburo last week recommended that the process should be speeded up, the party's national political Commissar Victor Matemadanda has said.The interim executive committee, which is expected to be in place in a week's time, he said, will coordinate all the structures within the province. Harare has six district coordinating committees that were elected last year.The chairman, political commissar and chairpersons from the youth, women's league and the war veterans' wings from each DDC will sit in interim executive committee.The 30 members of the executive committee will elect members of the interim provincial committee from among themselves, with each member free to contest for any position.President Mnangagwa dissolved the Harare and Bulawayo Zanu-PF provincial structures last year after they performed dismally in the 2018 elections."We are going to have a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) on Tuesday after setting the Bulawayo interim committee which is currently underway," said Matemadanda."After the PCC, we are going to give each member time to canvass for support and then we will have a mini-election, probably next Thursday. We will unveil the members to the province before end of next week so that they can start work."The Politburo wants to see the interim committee at work with immediate effect."Harare province is chaired by Oliver Chidau on an interim basis. Matemadanda said Chidau will not be eligible to contest for any position.