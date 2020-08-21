Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Mashonaland East Province should make maximum use of its farms to boost its coffers in line with the devolution agenda, the provincial chairman Joel Biggie Matiza has said.Speaking during a tour of farms in Goromonzi, Matiza, who is also the Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister, said land was the economy and the party should take the lead in the sector."The party's provincial structures must be sustained by their programmes, we already have land and we must lead by example in farming," he said."As an executive, we are looking at ways in which we can play a part in the devolution and decentralisation process, which is key in revitalising the economy and improving the people's standards of living."We want to address the areas where we are lacking and start putting our words into action in the coming rainy season."Matiza urged youths to take advantage of empowerment initiatives that were put in place by the Government."In this vision, the party and Government has a special design for the youths because they deserve a better life and increased opportunities," he said."They must, therefore, take advantage of the devolution process." Zanu-PF Mashonaland East owns two farms in Goromonzi, which have 1 000 hectares.Matiza was accompanied by Mashonaland East Provincial youth league chairman Kelvin Mutsvairo, provincial member Dr Cleopas Kundiona and the province's secretary for administration Tonderai Kwaramba.