Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF Mashonaland East Province should make maximum use of its farms to boost its coffers in line with the devolution agenda, the provincial chairman Joel Biggie Matiza has said.

Speaking during a tour of farms in Goromonzi, Matiza, who is also the Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister, said land was the economy and the party should take the lead in the sector.

"The party's provincial structures must be sustained by their programmes, we already have land and we must lead by example in farming," he said.

"As an executive, we are looking at ways in which we can play a part in the devolution and decentralisation process, which is key in revitalising the economy and improving the people's standards of living.

"We want to address the areas where we are lacking and start putting our words into action in the coming rainy season."

Matiza urged youths to take advantage of empowerment initiatives that were put in place by the Government.

"In this vision, the party and Government has a special design for the youths because they deserve a better life and increased opportunities," he said.

"They must, therefore, take advantage of the devolution process." Zanu-PF Mashonaland East owns two farms in Goromonzi, which have 1 000 hectares.

Matiza was accompanied by Mashonaland East Provincial youth league chairman Kelvin Mutsvairo, provincial member Dr Cleopas Kundiona and the province's secretary for administration Tonderai Kwaramba.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

4 hrs ago | 2711 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

5 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

5 hrs ago | 857 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

6 hrs ago | 8119 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

6 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

6 hrs ago | 598 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 3259 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

7 hrs ago | 4626 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

7 hrs ago | 1436 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

7 hrs ago | 530 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

7 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

7 hrs ago | 927 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 1960 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

7 hrs ago | 510 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

7 hrs ago | 317 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

7 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

7 hrs ago | 407 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

7 hrs ago | 669 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

7 hrs ago | 438 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

7 hrs ago | 918 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

7 hrs ago | 326 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

7 hrs ago | 238 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

7 hrs ago | 843 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

7 hrs ago | 350 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

7 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

7 hrs ago | 558 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

7 hrs ago | 1584 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

7 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

7 hrs ago | 489 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

7 hrs ago | 1248 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

8 hrs ago | 2360 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

16 hrs ago | 2215 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

16 hrs ago | 2411 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

17 hrs ago | 6123 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

18 hrs ago | 1828 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

18 hrs ago | 3353 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 2229 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

18 hrs ago | 2736 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

18 hrs ago | 4089 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

18 hrs ago | 3164 Views

Proud to be catholic

20 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

22 hrs ago | 2869 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

22 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 4149 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

22 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1859 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

22 hrs ago | 1142 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days