ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police and their South African counterparts have intensified joint border patrols to curb border jumping and smuggling activities, which have been on the rise along the border.There has been rampant smuggling and border jumping activities in Beitbridge, especially along the Limpopo River, where people use undesignated entry to move between the two countries while carrying out illegal activities.In April, additional South African soldiers and resources were deployed to patrol the Beitbridge border fence with Zimbabwe, which is still under construction in Limpopo.The 40km fence had been vandalised, prompting the South Africa's Public Works Minister, Patricia De Lille, to request her Defence and Home Affairs counterparts to reinforce security against vandalism and theft.ZRP and other security agents have increased patrols along the border, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic. Several arrests have been made, while other suspects have evaded the security services.Last week, police officers on patrol in Beitbridge intercepted six men who were crossing into Zimbabwe from South Africa and recovered 10 boxes of 500x100ml of broncleer, and other illicit drugs.South African police recently arrested six men believed to be Zimbabweans after they intercepted haulage trucks that were carrying cigarettes worth millions of rands.The contraband had been smuggled from Zimbabwe.The suspects were arrested after a joint intelligence operation by the SAPS and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.The cigarettes included brands such as Remington Gold, Chelsea, Royal Express and Premium.Preliminary reports suggest that the crime scene at an industrial site in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, was being used as a distribution point by traders.South African police also recovered cigarettes worth over R2,4 million and arrested more than 20 suspects in connection with smuggling of the commodity from Zimbabwe into the neighbouring country.