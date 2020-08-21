Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF elects new executive

by Staff reporter
ZANU-PF Bulawayo Province yesterday elected Obert Msindo as interim chairperson and Mnothisi Nsingo as his deputy.

A 15-member interim provincial executive committee that is expected to help the two instil discipline among party members and strengthen structures in preparation for the 2023 harmonised elections was also elected.

The elections to choose the new executive were conducted at the party's provincial headquarters, Davis Hall and Zanu-PF national political commissar Victor Matemadanda presided over the process.

The province had been without an executive following the dissolution of structures in 2019 and had been operating under the chairmanship of Politburo member Absalom Sikhosana who died in May.

The new provincial leadership comprises elected District Co-ordinating Committees (DCC) members. The election for provincial chairperson was a two-horse race pitting Cdes Msindo and Nsingo.

Chairperson for Area 4, Msindo polled 14 votes to beat Nsingo who managed to get 10 votes out of a total of 24 votes cast. Nsingo was automatically elected deputy chairperson. Raymond Mtomba, the DCC chairman for Area 1, was elected secretary for administration with Golden Ndlovu becoming his deputy.

Paul Mutara for Area 2 was elected party treasurer unopposed.

Former Njube-Lobengula MP, Maidei Mpala who is also chairperson for Area 3, was elected political commissar after beating three other contestants for the post. John Ndlovu was elected deputy commissar.

Girlie Ndlovu was elected secretary for security unopposed while Honest Moyo landed the post of secretary for transport and social welfare and he will be deputised by Norina Chinyama.

Rebecca Manjere was elected secretary for women affairs and she will be deputised by Zeria Ngozo.

Freedom Murechi was elected secretary for youth affairs and Lindani Sibanda was elected his deputy. Abigail Nyamuda was elected secretary for war veterans' affairs. Matemadanda urged the newly elected executive committee to work as a team and shun acts of factionalism in line with the thrust of the new dispensation.

"I urge you as new party leaders in Bulawayo to work together as one team and work towards cohesion and ensuring discipline within party structures in the province. Your positions should reflect commitment to work for the party," he said.

"We want discipline and cohesion in our party structures and the commissariat should play a role of building cadreship of the party and supporting Government programmes."

Matemadanda tasked the newly elected Zanu-PF provincial leadership in Bulawayo to suggest names of people to fill the remaining 10 posts in the executive committee. In his acceptance speech, Msindo said his top priority is to mobilise support for the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

"I will ensure that as Zanu-PF leadership in Bulawayo, we prioritise the mobilisation of support and our target is to have five million supporters so that we are able to regain seats, which we lost in 2018. Our ultimate goal is to win the elections in 2023 and we can only achieve that goal through teamwork," he said.

Zanu-PF Politburo member Angeline Masuku urged members to desist from the culture of jostling for positions without justification.

"Democracy goes with maturity and sadly it appears most of us haven't reached that level of discipline. People are no longer prioritising the party, but jostling for posts and we are saying if you volunteer to serve the party, you must do so with great passion," she said.

Politburo member Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube urged the new executive to follow in the footsteps of national leaders such as the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo. He emphasised the need for discipline in the party and urged members to behave in a manner consistent with the values of the party. This comes after the suspension of a member of the DCC in Bulawayo Area Five over allegations of misconduct.

President Mnangagwa recently challenged the DCCs set in Harare and Bulawayo to be more visible.

Speaking during the 336th Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare recently, the Zanu-PF First Secretary said the DCCs elected last year must have hit the ground running.

"In line with the principle of supremacy of the party, structures must be the vehicle through which we mobilise and organise the party," said the President.



