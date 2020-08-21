Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
GWERU City Council (GCC) has announced plans to lease out Ascot Stadium after failing to maintain the football facility.

The latest position marked a major shift from the city's previous stance where it indicated that it was not open to any form of assistance. Division One side Sheasham were blocked from making improvements on the facility.

GCC, however, has had a change of heart as the stadium has been in a pathetic state, having gone for the last seven months without proper maintenance.

And while various sporting facilities have been upgraded during the COVID-19 lockdown, including the nearby Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane, Ascot has degenerated into a eyesore.

Speaking to NewsDay Sport, Gweru City Council spokesperson Vimbai Chingwaramusee admitted that there had been no progress at the stadium owing to challenges being faced by the local authority.

"For now we have only managed to cut the grass in the pitch but the other changes have not been possible because of challenges we are facing as a council.

"We are considering bringing in private players to help upgrade this facility, but it is a process that might even take long for us to finish," she said.

In the recent years, Ascot Stadium has been blacklisted by Zifa's first instance board due to its poor state.

Efforts by former Nichrut proprietor Nicholas Gara to renovate some key areas at the facility in 2018 suffered a stillbirth following the relegation and folding of the club.

TelOne FC also made strenuous strides to upgrade the facility by sinking a borehole, extending the dressing rooms but their relegation halted all progress.

At the moment, the stadium has a bumpy turf which has not been properly maintained since January. The mandatory media and VIP stands are still to be constructed, which casts a spell on newly-promoted Whawha's prospects of hosting PSL matches at the facility.

The poor state of Ascot Stadium mirrors the state of affairs in relation to most of the country's sporting facilities, as the National Sports and Barbourfields stadia are yet to be certified by Caf with the Warriors set to resume their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers soon.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3554 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 621 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

8 hrs ago | 9389 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

8 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

8 hrs ago | 710 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3654 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5258 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1706 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 586 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

8 hrs ago | 961 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2229 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 738 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 479 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 998 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 375 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 261 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 391 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1976 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1815 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1464 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2462 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6476 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1878 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3409 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2797 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4235 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3240 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4219 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1889 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

23 hrs ago | 1176 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days