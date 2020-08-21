Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has challenged Zimbabweans to move out of their cocoons and protect their rights in the wake of what he termed increased State-sponsored human rights violations in the country.

In a virtual address to his supporters last night where he accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of presiding over gross human rights abuses, Chamisa also pleaded with the international community to stand with the people of Zimbabwe "in their hour of need" as they were now under siege from the Zanu-PF regime.

He started his address by quoting from Nobel Peace Prize winner and South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who once said: "If you are neutral in the time of injustices, you have chosen the side of the oppressor."

Said Chamisa: "I come to you in circumstances of unprecedented national crisis. Zimbabwe has been turned into a banana republic, a pariah State and the epicentre of evil and outpost of terrorism against innocent civilians.

"It has become so apparent that if we are all going to wait for others to do it, it will never be done."

He said Mnangagwa must stop labelling citizens as terrorists and bad apples to justify the clampdown by State security agents.

Several people have been arrested while others are in hiding following a government crackdown that began in the run-up to the foiled July 31 protests.

"This business of branding, labelling and condemning citizens as bad apples and terrorists to be flushed out is unacceptable. It is the leader who sets the pace for unity, peace and harmony, heal not kill, treat and not injure, love and not hate, encourage and not victimise," Chamisa said.

He said Mnangagwa must not be vindictive, but apologise when he makes mistakes, insisting that there was need for Zimbabweans to have their voices heard and that protesting was their right.

"A leader apologises when they make mistakes, forgives and not revenge, love and not hate. Only bad leaders point fingers, blames anyone but themselves, seeks to explain problems not to solve them. Bad leaders opt to bury their heads in the sand," Chamisa said.

He said he was heartened that the church had spoken out as the "moral campus" of the country adding it was now time for Zimbabweans to act and speak against the social ills choking their lives.

The opposition leader bemoaned the abuse of State institutions by government to silence opposing voices. "Only when Zimbabwe goes through leadership renewal shall we witness a completely new crop of leaders who are accountable. I call upon you not to allow fear mongers, terrorists, to stop you from opening up and demanding accountability. Enough is enough, Zimbabwean lives matter and we can't breathe," he said.

"Protest is a God-given right, a fundamental right. Stand up, speak out and fight for your rights. Your voices matter. Let's not allow threats to force us into silence."

"Everyone can't be wrong except the government, it can't be possible. It is government against the world. Journalists are wrong, lawyers are wrong, doctors are wrong, nurses are wrong, opposition is wrong, churches are wrong, bishops are wrong, prophets are wrong, (South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius) Malema is wrong, AU is wrong, UN is wrong, (Mmusi) Maimane is wrong, (Ugandan opposition leader) Bobi Wine is wrong, Europe is wrong, the region is wrong and only government is correct. It can't be so," Chamisa said adding it was now clear that government had become incapacitated to deal with the national crisis.

Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance has demanded an independent investigation into the death of its Hurungwe councillor Lovender Chiwaya, describing claims by the police that he could have died of alcohol abuse as disrespectful to the deceased's family. Chiwaya was on Friday found dead a short distance from his home after going into hiding last month as State security agents clamped down on opposition activists.

He was among several MDC Alliance activists police were looking for in connection with the foiled July 31 protests. His death has triggered an outcry from the MDC Alliance, civic groups and the European Union, amid calls for a thorough investigation into the case. His death has triggered speculation that he could have been murdered by
security forces.

Police at the weekend said preliminary investigations indicated that Chiwaya succumbed to alcohol abuse.

But MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere yesterday said a postmortem and COVID-19 tests to ascertain Chiwaya's death have not been concluded and the claim by the police was disrespectful to the deceased's family.

"It is unfortunate, unprofessional and disrespectful to the family," she said.

"We demand a thorough, independent investigation into the circumstances of his death and for the perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to account."

Added Mahere: "This is the fourth extra-judicial killing since the 30th of March 2020. We demand justice for Lovender Chiwaya."



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3547 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

6 hrs ago | 621 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

8 hrs ago | 9374 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

8 hrs ago | 2164 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

8 hrs ago | 709 Views

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 3649 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

8 hrs ago | 5248 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

8 hrs ago | 1702 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

8 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

8 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 2227 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

8 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 466 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 448 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 738 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 479 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 997 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 375 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 261 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 939 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 391 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1812 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1463 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

17 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

17 hrs ago | 2462 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

19 hrs ago | 6473 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1878 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

19 hrs ago | 3409 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2310 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2796 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4234 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3240 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2946 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4218 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1889 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

23 hrs ago | 1176 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days