MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC Alliance has demanded an independent investigation into the death of its Hurungwe councillor Lovender Chiwaya, describing claims by the police that he could have died of alcohol abuse as disrespectful to the deceased's family.

Chiwaya was on Friday found dead a short distance from his home after going into hiding last month as State security agents clamped down on opposition activists.

He was among several MDC Alliance activists police were looking for in connection with the foiled July 31 protests. His death has triggered an outcry from the MDC Alliance, civic groups and the European Union, amid calls for a thorough investigation into the case. His death has triggered speculation that he could have been murdered by
security forces.

Police at the weekend said preliminary investigations indicated that Chiwaya succumbed to alcohol abuse.

But MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere yesterday said a postmortem and COVID-19 tests to ascertain Chiwaya's death have not been concluded and the claim by the police was disrespectful to the deceased's family.

"It is unfortunate, unprofessional and disrespectful to the family," she said.

"We demand a thorough, independent investigation into the circumstances of his death and for the perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to account."

Added Mahere: "This is the fourth extra-judicial killing since the 30th of March 2020. We demand justice for Lovender Chiwaya."

Source - newsday

