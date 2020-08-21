Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

News / National

by Staff reporter

Matemadanda also attacked United States President Donald Trump, accusing him of fuelling chaos in Zimbabwe by sponsor-ing protests through civil society organisations and the opposition MDC Alliance."They (opposition) think things won't work without the Americans or the British, others brag that they are a phone call away from Trump. The sell-outs call America and even resort to faking kidnappings," he said."There is a (Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius) Malema in South Africa who thinks he knows Zimbabwe more than we do. Zanu PF and ANC [African National Congress] are sister parties. We want to maintain the relations because we know that after defeating Zanu PF today, they will go after ANC and other sister lib-eration movements," he said.The Zanu PF national political commissar accused Malema of working with exiled former Zanu PF members based in South Africa to portray Zimbabwe as a country in crisis."We want to know who our real enemy is. Malema and (former Local Government minister Saviour) Kasukuwere say people were denied their rights to march, yet those who organised say they did not want to do that. Malema is a fool. You can say now that those we have here are stooges, the pushing factor is from outside - the Trumps when they blow their trumpets," he said.