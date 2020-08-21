Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa blasts Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
MDC ALLIANCE leader Nelson Chamisa has slammed President Emmerson Mnangagwa over divisive leadership and labelling political opponents as terrorists who must be flashed out.

This follows recent threats by Mnangagwa against the opposition following a foiled July 31 anti-government protest the national leader said was meant to forcibly remove him from power.

"This business of branding and blaming, labelling, condemning citizens as bad apples or terrorist to be flashed out it is unacceptable, it is the leader who set the tone for amenity, peace and harmony," Chamisa said Sunday.

Chamisa reminded his rival of the duties of a leader he said should be found uniting as opposed to antagonising his people.

"The frequency of any nation is set at the top by the leader, by the leadership, a leader take practical steps, ways means and measures to hear what the people are saying, to listen to the citizens and hear their plea.

"So that he is able heal not kill; comfort, not threaten; treat not injure, to bring together and not tear apart to forgive and not revenge to love and not to hurt.

"To encourage and not to victimize, a leader must be able to mobilise tools plus resources to bring hope, joy, happiness, freedom to the doorsteps of the citizens without any consideration of the shed of political opinion.

"A leader must protect, a leader cares, a leader comfort, a leader apologises when they make a mistake and when things are not in order and when citizens are violated, a leader brings the nation and the people together.

Chamisa added, "A leader must not segregate or choose, a leader must be not be partisan, a leader must have self-respect, an inner control, a check and red lights, a stop signal when things are not working.

"But it is only bad leaders who point fingers, who accuse, who blame, a bad leader blame everyone and everything expect themselves.

"They seek to explain problems instead of solving them, they deny reality and they bury their heads in the sand."

President Mnangagwa and his administration have come under fire for rampant abuses and intolerance towards opponents of the ruling Zanu-PF party, government critics, journalists and church leaders.

In his comments, Chamisa bemoaned continued rights violations in the country he described as a pariah state and epicenter of the evil.

Chamisa said under Zanu-PF rule was now an outpost of state terrorism against innocent, peaceful civilians.

"I come to you in unprecedented circumstances of national crisis, things are worsening every day, the situation is deteriorating, the situation is decaying and decomposing," he said.

"Over the past few weeks and days, our country has attracted the attention and critical eye of the world.

"Zimbabwe has now been placed under international radar after our country witnessed uncalled for, circumstances that meant citizen abuse, citizen harassment and citizen violations.

"There is a global condemnation of arbitrary arrest, detentions and abductions, torture and victimisation of the opposition, our lawyers, medical professionals, teachers and journalists, our bishops, the civil society leaders at large.

"Zimbabwe has been turned into a banana republic."

The opposition leader said was however encouraged to note that Zimbabweans have finally realised that the call to return legitimacy and democracy in Zimbabwe has never been a partisan, political pursuit of power or personal ambition.

"But, it is about freedom of our country and the better livelihoods for all Zimbabweans, ending corruption, returning to full constitutionalism and full democracy with the rule of law," he said.

"It has become so apparent that if we are all going to wait for the other to do it, it will never get done, it will never be done, it is about us, for us with us, none but ourselves.

"I acknowledge the goodwill and solidarity exhibited by progressive fellow Africans in the region and on the continent but of course globally by everyone who is concerned, who has shown their support to the people of Zimbabwe indeed lives matter."

He also pleaded with his political opponents to stop name-calling and hate speech.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Post COVIC-19 Water Catastrophe - 5 Lessons for the Developing World

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Why Tendai Biti must worry about a negotiated settlement

5 hrs ago | 3270 Views

Social media are vehicle of change

5 hrs ago | 595 Views

Mnangagwa will never solve any substantive Gukurahundi matters - a cynical divide and rule

6 hrs ago | 961 Views

Who sold out Sikhala? Accusations fly in within MDC

7 hrs ago | 8943 Views

Zimbabwe crisis is sapping Zanu-PF's supremacy

7 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Malaria kills 364 people

7 hrs ago | 673 Views

Mnangagwa's regime has gone rogue, says ED adviser

7 hrs ago | 5062 Views

Matemadanda attacks, Trump, Malema

7 hrs ago | 1604 Views

MDC demands investigation into the death of its councillor

7 hrs ago | 564 Views

Chamisa wants you to 'Stand up, fight for your rights'

7 hrs ago | 907 Views

Zanu-PF ring-fences chairpersons' posts

7 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Dabengwa's veterans were booked into brothel by Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2143 Views

'Sadc praise of Mnangagwa ill-advised'

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Chamisa's MDC bemoans govt interference in local governance

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Caps Utd boss in smart meter tender scam

8 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa pledges IDs for Gukurahundi genocide victims

8 hrs ago | 429 Views

Umguza machete gang members arrested

8 hrs ago | 716 Views

Bring back freedom trains, says Minister

8 hrs ago | 464 Views

Groups protest Ndebele 'insults' by govt

8 hrs ago | 963 Views

Is Zimbabwe ever going to be a nation?

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Treasury seeks $18bn for infrastructure development

8 hrs ago | 256 Views

Ascot Stadium up for grabs

8 hrs ago | 900 Views

80 firms keen to participate on Vic-Falls Stock Exchange

8 hrs ago | 376 Views

Tsvangirai's BMW still parked at Lupane police station

8 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Zanu-PF elects new executive

8 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabwe Minister recovers after testing Covid-19 positive

8 hrs ago | 1733 Views

ZRP, SAPS steps ups joint border patrols

8 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF Mash East vows to fully utilise party farms

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zanu-PF to set up Harare executive

8 hrs ago | 176 Views

Pyramid scheme bosses on the run

8 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mwonzora 'endorses', calls for broadening of Mnangagwa's POLAD

8 hrs ago | 1377 Views

400 Zimbabweans stranded in Lindela...Embassy blocks ther deportation

9 hrs ago | 2434 Views

Mount Darwin pedophile jailed

16 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Baker's Inn salesman steals company's money

16 hrs ago | 2444 Views

'Zimbabwe now a trillion dollar economy'

18 hrs ago | 6345 Views

'Witch hunters' wreak havoc in Binga during lockdown

18 hrs ago | 1864 Views

2 women hit by stray bullets during police raid

18 hrs ago | 3390 Views

G40 members apply to re-join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Mutsvangwa's ZWL$700 000 'disappeared' from his Nedbank account?

19 hrs ago | 2770 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe does not need electoral and political reforms'

19 hrs ago | 4194 Views

South Africa's Finance Minister threatens Zambian President

19 hrs ago | 3221 Views

Proud to be catholic

21 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Nketa girl living her dream

23 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Wellington Toni to be laid to rest tomorrow

23 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Kasukuwere dying to rejoin Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 4195 Views

Job Sikhala lawyers say he committed no crime

23 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Mugabe's 'idiotic street woman' defends work done by Ramaphosa envoys to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1879 Views

The Comrades that saved ZPRA from demise

23 hrs ago | 1164 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days