Malaria kills 364 people

News / National

by Staff reporter

At least 364 people have succumbed to Malaria this year while 361 000 people were infected by the disease according to the World Health Organisation.Most of the affected people are in Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland.This comes as Zimbabwe observed World Mosquito Day, which falls on August 20 every year in commemoration of British doctor Ronald Ross' discovery in 1897 that female mosquitoes transmit malaria among humans.