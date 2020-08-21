News / National
Job Sikhala orders state to fumigate prison cells
A magistrate court has granted MDC Deputy National Chairman Job Sikhala a request to have Chikurubi maximum prison to be fumigated against the deadly Coronavirus.
The request was given on Monday after asked that State be ordered to fumigate cells and provide PPE to inmates.
According to lawyers, Magistrate Ncube who presided over the case then ordered that prison cells at Chikurubi should be immediately sanitised in the interests of inmates.
Former cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi praised Sikhala saying he was a leader providing leadership in prison.
"A Leader solves problems even from cells, bravo to Job Sikhala for getting the Magistrate to order fumigation of cells and provision of PPEs to intimates, a whole Correctional Service Minister is failing to do that ! #ZimbabweanLivesMatter inmates too!" Mzembi posted on Twitter.
A Leader solves problems even from cells , bravo to @JobSikhala1 for getting the Magistrate to order fumigation of cells and provision of PPEs to intimates, a whole Correctional Service Minister is failing to do that !#ZimbabweanLivesMatter inmates too!— Walter Mzembi (@waltermzembi) August 24, 2020
