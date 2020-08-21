Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZANU PF puts SABC in a corner

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 hrs ago | Views
South African Broadcasting Cooperation has granted ZANU PF a platform to defend themselves against series of news reports that have been covered by the SABC news channel regarding abuse of human rights in Zimbabwe.

The program which will feature ZANU PF representatives will be aired on Wednesday at 9PM on the program African Perspective.

The platform was created after ZANU PF Director of Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi accused SABC news anchor  Sophie Mokoena of being biased against Zimbabwe.

"Yesterday I had a 1 hour conversation with my sister & seasoned anchor @Sophie_Mokoena She is a wonderful lady in her trade. We talked over our disagreements On her part, she took me thru her long journey in her trade & gave me priceless advice which I found very inspiring." Mugwadi posted on Twitter.

Mokoena acknowledged Mugwadi's post by saying, "Thank you. Lets now move on. Let us all build a better Africa. Wednesday we will have a panel to revisit the Zim story. Giving all stakeholders right to reply. Watch  @AfricanPerspec1 on #sabcnews channel 404 at 9 PM."




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days