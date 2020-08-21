News / National
Court frees MDC MP for wearing #ZANUPFmustGo mask
10 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo court has freed Binga North Member of Parliament and MDC Alliance Provincial Chairman for Mat North Prince Dubeko Sibanda who was arrested on Monday morning for wearing a mask written ZANU PF must go.
On Monday morning Sibanda had sent an SOS on whatsapp saying, "I am currently at the Bulawayo Law and Order where I have been called for an interview on allegations of distributing face masks written #ZANUPF must GO."
Activists Mthulis' Hanana and Josphat Ngulube are on the run after being hounded by state agents over creating and distributing the masks.
Source - Byo24News