Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Supa Mandiwanzira's fight for freedom continues

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
The battle by former Information Communication Technology Minister Supa Mandiwanzira to quash the remaining charge of corruption he is facing continues with the former minister approaching the High Court to overturn a magistrate's decision to allow the charge to stand.

Mandiwanzira is facing a charge of criminal abuse of office for allegedly seconding the personal assistant to the Minister, Tawanda Chinembiri, to the board of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) without due process when he was ICT Minister.

Chinembiri was an employee of the Government and his position was equivalent to a Deputy Director in the Ministry. The High Court has already quashed a second charge under which Mandiwanzira allegedly engaged a South African firm, Megawatt Company, to carry out consultancy work for NetOne without due process.

Mandiwanzira contested the charge because it gave the impression that Chinembiri was not an employee of government. On the allegations that Mandiwanzira had hired a South African company to investigate corruption at NetOne without going to tender, investigations by Megawatt unearthed overpricising of equipment by NetOne of over US$100 million.

At least US$30 million was recovered as a result of the investigations by Megawatt. It is on this basis that the then High Court Judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi dismissed the first case against Mandiwanzira.

Last month, Mandiwanzira unsuccessfully applied to challenge the remaining charge via an application for exception before regional magistrate Ms Bianca Makwande.

But Ms Makwande dismissed the application when she made a finding that corruption matters should not be resolved on technicalities. Mandiwanzira argues it is a clear case of witch-hunting.

However, the ruling paved the way for the resumption of the former minister's prosecution until Friday last week when he filed his latest application for review of the trial court proceedings.

In his High Court application, Mandiwanzira challenges the charge, which the prosecution wants to amend, two years after it failed to stick. He wants the court to review the trial magistrate's decision arguing that her findings were irregular in view of the prosecution concession in the exception hearing that the remaining charge did not disclose an offence.

"The charges were a nullity at law in that they were predicated on a false premise," said Mandiwanzira.

The former minister also complained over why it had taken so long to finalise the matter since his arrest two years ago. He argued that the prosecution was not keen to finalise the matter, citing the fact that at one stage it considered withdrawing the charges.

"One wonders why after two years, the State proposes to amend its charge when it is the one that indicated the allegations were helpless," said Mandiwanzira.

"Whichever way this matter is looked at, the result should be the trial court's decision must be set aside for being irregular and actuating a constitutional violation." The prosecution is yet to file its response.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Deregistered 'Swazi' lawyer denied access to Chin'ono

2 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Bulawayo voters reject Khupe

2 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Zimbabwe takes notes from China SEZs model

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zesa explains power outages

2 hrs ago | 581 Views

'Chin'ono's release a threat'

2 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Prison boss 'threatens to kill' Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested over #ZanuPfMustGo masks

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

'Mnangagwa's promise a political gimmick'

3 hrs ago | 889 Views

Dialogue only way out for Zimbabwe, says Uncle Tom

3 hrs ago | 893 Views

Govt concerned over COVID-19 violations

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Parirenyatwa senior doctors down tools

3 hrs ago | 927 Views

Zanu-PF official holds on to party vehicle

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Kazembe loses diesel to council employee

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

China won't interfere in Zimbabwe's internal affairs

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

CAPS United on the edge

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Matabeleland collective, Mnangagwa dialogue noble

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zesa faces depressed power supply

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Are Zimbabweans asking too much of Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Security sector, judiciary urged to revert to rule of law

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Acting chief in bribery storm

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Gov't urged to postpone Zimsec exams to next year

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

Man in court for killing father

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Above normal rainfall expected

5 hrs ago | 2091 Views

More forex for auction system

6 hrs ago | 1750 Views

MDC youths make a scene at court

6 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Cops in trouble over US$15,000 bribe

6 hrs ago | 1388 Views

'Mnangagwa must apologise for Gukurahundi,' says Jenni Williams

6 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Sikhala sold out to police by MDC Alliance members

17 hrs ago | 7076 Views

Zanu-PF targets 5 million vote margin in 2023 elections

17 hrs ago | 968 Views

Mnangagwa's gov't backtracks on striking nurses salaries

17 hrs ago | 4692 Views

Chin'ono denied bail again

17 hrs ago | 1645 Views

'Zimbabwe problems won't lead to civil war'

17 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Chamisa's MDC fumes over Herbert Gomba's recall

17 hrs ago | 2565 Views

General Constantino Chiwenga getting it right

18 hrs ago | 14513 Views

Court frees MDC MP for wearing #ZANUPFmustGo mask

20 hrs ago | 4397 Views

ZANU PF puts SABC in a corner

21 hrs ago | 8286 Views

Job Sikhala orders state to fumigate prison cells

21 hrs ago | 4678 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days