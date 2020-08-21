Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesa faces depressed power supply

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there is limited power supply on the national electricity grid due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station. The depressed power supply situation has also been compounded by the unavailability of normal import levels due to constraints in the region.

Restoration of service to optimum levels is currently underway and customers are advised to use the available power very sparingly and will be updated as the situation improves.


Source - Byo24News

