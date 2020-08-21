Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dialogue only way out for Zimbabwe, says Uncle Tom

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
UNITED States Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols has said that the southern African country's multi-pronged political and socio-economic crisis can only be resolved through stakeholder dialogue and reforms.

However, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has repeatedly rubbished calls for dialogue with his main challenger, Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance despite concerns raised by church leaders and several pro-democracy groups.

The diplomat has on several occasions been subjected to a barrage of criticism by the Zanu-PF-led government, which accused him of being "a thug" while threatening to kick him out of the country for interfering in local affairs.

He was also accused of financing the July 31 protests with a view to overthrow Mnangagwa's administration.

Nichols at the weekend told a South African publication, Sunday Times, that Zimbabwe was facing a multi-pronged political, economic and health crisis, hence the need for urgency in addressing the challenges.

"I think there is a crisis in Zimbabwe," Nichols said, citing lack of democracy and human rights violations.

"We have seen those rights are systematically being ignored by the government and that is very worrisome and if you look at statements that have been put out by the (Catholic) Bishops' Conference, Zimbabwe Council of Churches, various human rights organisations, various civic organisations, lawyers here, there is a widespread concern about where Zimbabwe is headed in all of those areas and that is something that people who are legitimate friends of the Zimbabwean people are deeply worried about."

Nichols said regional bloc Sadc should play a crucial role in helping resolve the Zimbabwean crisis.

"This is an opportunity for the institution (Sadc) to stand up to the excesses that are taking place here in terms of human rights abuses. And this is an opportunity for Sadc to promote a more prosperous region," he said.

The diplomat saluted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for sending special envoys to deal with the Zimbabwean situation, although there has been widespread disappointment after the envoys left without meeting other stakeholders, including the MDC Alliance.

There has been an international outcry over the current situation in Zimbabwe where dozens of activists have been abducted, tortured, arrested while many are in hiding.

The latest to be arrested and denied bail is MDC Alliance vice-chairman Job Sikhala, who was also in hiding.

Sikhala joins freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume who were also arrested and charged for allegedly inciting violence ahead of the foiled July 31 protests.

Binga MP and MDC Alliance Matabeleland North provincial chairman Prince Dubeko Sibanda was also arrested yesterday for allegedly giving two face masks inscribed #ZanuPFMustGo to workers in a supermarket in Bulawayo.

Nichols said the US had had "a couple of high-level meetings with President Mnangagwa", including with senior official, Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy, and expressed to him the need for reforms to create a stronger relationship between the two countries, "... but that depended on this government pursuing strong and irreversible reforms and, unfortunately, we are waiting for many of those reforms still to take place."

He said dialogue remained essential to deal with Zimbabwe's problems.

"When I walk around the streets of Zimbabwe, the concerns that I hear are from people who can't afford and do not have resources to achieve their needs as their dreams for a better future become more distant than ever and you see that in many Zimbabwean people trying to migrate, you see that in expressions on social media, the July 31 calls for protests, you see that in statements by various church groups in Zimbabwe and addressing those concerns collectively from the Zimbabwean people is vital and I think that role of South Africa is very important," Nichols said.

Zanu-PF last month labelled Nichols a "thug" and accused him of funding the opposition ahead of the foiled anti-government protests that authorities said were meant to overthrow the government.

Nichols said the US had remained the biggest donor in Zimbabwe, helping in the areas of healthcare, food security, human rights and democracy and was committed to continue assisting the people.

Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa did not respond to questions yesterday, while her permanent secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana was not picking calls on his mobile phone.
Zanu-PF and the government are, however, on record saying the US should keep out of Zimbabwe's affairs.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Deregistered 'Swazi' lawyer denied access to Chin'ono

2 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Bulawayo voters reject Khupe

2 hrs ago | 1724 Views

Zimbabwe takes notes from China SEZs model

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zesa explains power outages

2 hrs ago | 581 Views

'Chin'ono's release a threat'

2 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Prison boss 'threatens to kill' Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested over #ZanuPfMustGo masks

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

'Mnangagwa's promise a political gimmick'

3 hrs ago | 889 Views

Govt concerned over COVID-19 violations

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Parirenyatwa senior doctors down tools

3 hrs ago | 927 Views

Zanu-PF official holds on to party vehicle

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Kazembe loses diesel to council employee

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

China won't interfere in Zimbabwe's internal affairs

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

CAPS United on the edge

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

Matabeleland collective, Mnangagwa dialogue noble

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zesa faces depressed power supply

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Are Zimbabweans asking too much of Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Security sector, judiciary urged to revert to rule of law

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Acting chief in bribery storm

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Gov't urged to postpone Zimsec exams to next year

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

Man in court for killing father

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Above normal rainfall expected

5 hrs ago | 2091 Views

More forex for auction system

6 hrs ago | 1750 Views

MDC youths make a scene at court

6 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira's fight for freedom continues

6 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Cops in trouble over US$15,000 bribe

6 hrs ago | 1388 Views

'Mnangagwa must apologise for Gukurahundi,' says Jenni Williams

6 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Sikhala sold out to police by MDC Alliance members

17 hrs ago | 7076 Views

Zanu-PF targets 5 million vote margin in 2023 elections

17 hrs ago | 968 Views

Mnangagwa's gov't backtracks on striking nurses salaries

17 hrs ago | 4692 Views

Chin'ono denied bail again

17 hrs ago | 1645 Views

'Zimbabwe problems won't lead to civil war'

17 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Chamisa's MDC fumes over Herbert Gomba's recall

17 hrs ago | 2566 Views

General Constantino Chiwenga getting it right

18 hrs ago | 14513 Views

Court frees MDC MP for wearing #ZANUPFmustGo mask

20 hrs ago | 4397 Views

ZANU PF puts SABC in a corner

21 hrs ago | 8286 Views

Job Sikhala orders state to fumigate prison cells

21 hrs ago | 4678 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days