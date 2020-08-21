Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prison boss 'threatens to kill' Sikhala

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A HARARE magistrate yesterday heard that the officer-in charge at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, George Mutimbanyoka, threatened MDC Alliance vicechairperson Job Sikhala with death.

Mutimbanyoka also allegedly ordered his junior officer to handcuff and shackle Sikhala with leg irons the whole day on Sunday, accusing him of plotting to topple President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.

Sikhala's lawyer Harrison Nkomo told magistrate Lazini Ncube that Mutimbanyoka violated his client's rights, adding the opposition leader no longer felt safe at Chikurubi and would rather be placed in a different prison.

"Your worship, the officer-incharge at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, George Mutimbanyoka, threatened Sikhala with death and instructed his junior officer to shackle him with leg irons the whole day yesterday. He threatened him for destabilising President Mnangagwa's rule," Nkomo said.

Nkomo said on Saturday, seven inmates tested positive for COVID-19 in the section Sikhala was detained and four more were confirmed positive of the virus on Sunday.

He said Sikhala had no sanitisers to protect himself.

"Sikhala no longer feels safe at Chikurubi and would rather be placed in a different prison. We require investigations to be instituted on the reports and request immediate fumigation of the prison cells at Chikurubi," Nkomo said.

Nkomo also requested the court to visit Chikurubi Prison to ascertain the issues raised by Sikhala.

However, the State, represented by Garudzo Ziyadhuma, said it was the first time to hear such allegations and promised to investigate.

Ncube ordered the State to investigate the abuses and the prison authorities to sanitise the cells as soon as possible.

According to the State, Sikhala incited people to revolt against the government on July 31.

Several MDC Alliance activists were arrested with some having been granted bail by different courts around the country.

Sikhala's bail hearing continues tomorrow.

Meanwhile, MDC Alliance supporters staged protests outside the Harare Magistrates Court denouncing the arrest of Sikhala and other activists.

Riot police had to come in and disperse the crowd, assaulting some activists in the process.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Deregistered 'Swazi' lawyer denied access to Chin'ono

1 hr ago | 583 Views

Bulawayo voters reject Khupe

1 hr ago | 662 Views

Zimbabwe takes notes from China SEZs model

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zesa explains power outages

1 hr ago | 248 Views

'Chin'ono's release a threat'

1 hr ago | 557 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested over #ZanuPfMustGo masks

1 hr ago | 159 Views

'Mnangagwa's promise a political gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 680 Views

Dialogue only way out for Zimbabwe, says Uncle Tom

2 hrs ago | 709 Views

Govt concerned over COVID-19 violations

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Parirenyatwa senior doctors down tools

2 hrs ago | 739 Views

Zanu-PF official holds on to party vehicle

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Kazembe loses diesel to council employee

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

China won't interfere in Zimbabwe's internal affairs

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

CAPS United on the edge

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Matabeleland collective, Mnangagwa dialogue noble

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zesa faces depressed power supply

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

Are Zimbabweans asking too much of Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Security sector, judiciary urged to revert to rule of law

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Acting chief in bribery storm

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Gov't urged to postpone Zimsec exams to next year

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

Man in court for killing father

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Above normal rainfall expected

5 hrs ago | 1961 Views

More forex for auction system

5 hrs ago | 1551 Views

MDC youths make a scene at court

5 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira's fight for freedom continues

5 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Cops in trouble over US$15,000 bribe

5 hrs ago | 1301 Views

'Mnangagwa must apologise for Gukurahundi,' says Jenni Williams

5 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Sikhala sold out to police by MDC Alliance members

16 hrs ago | 6936 Views

Zanu-PF targets 5 million vote margin in 2023 elections

16 hrs ago | 960 Views

Mnangagwa's gov't backtracks on striking nurses salaries

16 hrs ago | 4593 Views

Chin'ono denied bail again

16 hrs ago | 1622 Views

'Zimbabwe problems won't lead to civil war'

16 hrs ago | 1812 Views

Chamisa's MDC fumes over Herbert Gomba's recall

16 hrs ago | 2527 Views

General Constantino Chiwenga getting it right

17 hrs ago | 14124 Views

Court frees MDC MP for wearing #ZANUPFmustGo mask

19 hrs ago | 4345 Views

ZANU PF puts SABC in a corner

20 hrs ago | 8113 Views

Job Sikhala orders state to fumigate prison cells

20 hrs ago | 4621 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days