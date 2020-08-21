Zimbabwe takes notes from China SEZs model

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government has engaged Chinese experts to train officials and the private sector on designing, planning and implementation of Special Economic Zones (SEZs).The online training workshop, which also includes operation of one-stop service centres and attraction of investment and preferential policies, is being held under the Zimbabwe-China Economic Reform and Transformation Cooperation programme.The training follows previous study visits and trainings held in Zimbabwe and in China from October 2016 to date.Deputy Chief Secretary (administration and finance) Martin Rushwaya said the training was part of government's efforts in enhancing capacity and investment through the implementation of SEZs."The Government of Zimbabwe would want to see the gazetted SEZs implemented expeditiously and has so far put in place all the institutional framework including the establishment if a one stop shop centre called the Zimbabwe investment and Development Agency to handle all investment matters under one roof," he said.In December 2015, Zimbabwe and China signed various agreements in energy, agriculture, mining, infrastructure, tourism and other areas including the framework agreement on the development of production capacity cooperation between the national development and reform Commission of the People's Republic of China and the office of the President and Cabinet.The cooperation was subsequently extended to run from 2019 to 2023.The workshop was set to be held in China but had to be done online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.A total of 70 participants from government ministries and agencies, the banking sector, designated special economic zones and some local authorities are taking part in the training workshop.The aim of the workshop is to strengthen cooperation framework between Zimbabwe and China, discuss how to draft and prepare a five-year national development plan learning from Chinese experts and corporate social responsibility using Chinese experience.The workshop will also explore the application and procedures to access the China-Africa Development Fund and the China Fund for Industrial Corporation.