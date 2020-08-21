Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa receives donation

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has received 100 tonnes of mealie meal from a local company, Better Brands Jewellery, to be distributed to vulnerable communities affected by Covid-19.

The donation was handed over to the President at State House this morning.

Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Ministers and Senior Government officials were in attendance as the donation was being handed over to the President.

Speaking after receiving the, President Mnangagwa said the company had shown a good gesture and lauded Better Brands' chief executive, Mr Scott Sakupwaya for his good heart in helping others.

"We are thankful. This is a good gesture. If we have many young people with such a good heart, then we are assured the nation will move on. This will reduce the burden," he said.

Mr Sakupwaya said his company saw it fit to help those in need during these hard times.

"We have seen it fit that during this difficult time we also help people in need. The 10 0000 by 10 kilogrammes bags of mealie will be distributed by the President to those in need, where there is need," he said.

Source - the herald

