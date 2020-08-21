Zanu-PF opens fire on Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl'

News / National

ZANU-PF yesterday came out guns blazing, blasting South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) chairperson of the sub-committee on international relations Lindiwe Zulu for insisting that there is a crisis in Zimbabwe that needs the intervention of the regional powerhouse.This comes after Zulu last Friday called for an honest and frank appreciation of the crisis in Zimbabwe and accused Zanu-PF of reversing the gains of the 2009-2013 Government of National Unity (GNU).The confidence-inducing GNU was between the late former President Robert Mugabe and then prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).Zanu-PF director for information Tafadzwa Mugwadi yesterday said Zulu was out of order, claiming she was being used by Zimbabwe's detractors."For whatever reason, she (Zulu) is eager to get global attention by presenting herself as the authority on Zimbabwe by insinuating and in most cases, declaring a crisis in a sister republic contrary to the reality on the ground. I must warn her that a crisis in the splitting MDCs does not translate to a crisis in our stable Zimbabwe," Mugwadi said in a statement."In any case, our leaders President ED Mnangagwa and President (Cyril) Ramaphosa do enjoy warm relations, while our sister revolutionary parties enjoy cordial relations at senior and grassroots level."….whose agenda she is fronting is for the ANC to establish, but your guess is as good as mine."President Mnangagwa's attention is on Covid-19 and how to save our people's lives and Zulu's noisy remarks …. will have no takers."Last week, Zulu told a virtual Governance Accountability Platform (GAP) discussion on The ANC and Zimbabwe hosted by the Brenthurst Foundation that Sadc should change its approach to the Zimbabwean crisis by being more proactive.Zulu said South Africa cannot afford to fold its arms while Zimbabwe was burning, accusing Mnangagwa's administration of taking away the dignity of citizens."There is no way we can ignore what is happening in Zimbabwe."There is no way we cannot want to ask ourselves hard questions about the reality that is happening there."There is just no way that we can ignore the fact that we have Zimbabweans who are crossing borders on a daily basis, now the borders are closed, but people are finding a way of crossing."All this comes as Mnangagwa and his government have been accused of launching a brutal crackdown against the organisers of foiled mass protests that had been planned for July 31.