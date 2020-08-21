Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora, Khupe wrangle escalates

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE MDC's mindless infighting continues to escalate - with the tension between interim party leader Thokozani Khupe and her secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora now said to be approaching breaking point.

So toxic has this relationship become, that well-placed sources told the Daily News yesterday that Mwonzora and Khupe's spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni almost came to blows at the weekend.

This comes as Khupe and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa have been engaged in a hammer and tongs war over control of the country's biggest opposition party.
Douglas Mwonzora

The sources who spoke to the Daily News yesterday said at the centre of Khupe and Mwonzora's fights was the alleged desire by both to control the recall of MDC legislators and councillors, including the decision on who would replace the recalled members.

Matters apparently came to a head during a national standing committee meeting at the weekend, where Phugeni allegedly confronted Mwonzora - accusing him of not consulting other leaders before recalling party MPs and councillors.

It is claimed that last week's recall of Harare mayor Herbert Gomba and five other councillors was the final straw.
On the other hand, Mwonzora is said to be very unhappy with Khupe - allegedly for not consulting him when she nominated herself to become MP along with Phugeni and others, to fill the vacancies left by legislators who were recalled for supporting Chamisa.

Phugeni declined to comment on the alleged party infighting and his altercation with Mowonzora yesterday.

"I do not want to discuss what happens in the national standing committee with the media," he said.
The party's national chairperson, Morgen Komichi, also declined to discuss the matter, while Mwonzora would only say "I am currently in a meeting over that".

Apart from nominating herself and her spokesperson, Khupe also appointed Yvonne Musarurwa, Lindani Moyo, January Sawuke, Memory Munochinzwa, Lwazi Sibanda, Sipho Mokone, Molly Ndlovu, Tamani Moyo, Gertrude Moyo, Piniel Denga, Chief Ndluvu, Nomalanga Khumalo and Teti Chisorochengwe as MPs.

A national standing committee member who witnessed Mwonzora and Phugeni's altercation described it as "nasty".
"Phugeni confronted Mwonzora, accusing him of dictatorial tendencies and equating him to Chamisa, saying he was worse than (the late former president Robert) Mugabe.

"Mwonzora reacted angrily and grabbed Phugeni by the collar, threatening to beat him up before he was restrained by Komichi," the insider told the Daily News.

This comes as the senseless wars consuming the MDC continue to deepen, with neither Khupe nor Chamisa seemingly able to stabilise the troubled party - to the obvious glee of Zanu-PF.

The MDC has been consumed by its senseless ructions ever since its much-loved founding father Morgan Tsvangirai died from colon cancer in February 2018.

The party's infighting escalated after the Supreme Court's judgment earlier this year which upheld last year's ruling by the High Court that nullified Chamisa's ascendancy to the leadership of the country's biggest opposition party.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa afraid to lead from the front

17 mins ago | 130 Views

MDC NEC member says party leadership is 'incompetent or compromised'

21 mins ago | 101 Views

Sikhala, Jere bail rulings set for Wednesday

1 hr ago | 229 Views

Mystery around MDC Councillor death deepens

2 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate breaks the internet

2 hrs ago | 2939 Views

Dialoguing our way from divergent views to convergence is the way

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe's protest leaders call for dialogue

2 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa to launch programme at Gukurahundi hot spot

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mugabe's 'stupid and idiotic street girl'

2 hrs ago | 980 Views

Zimdollar depreciates 0.57% to 83.40 against the US dollar

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Gov't dismisses school reopening rumour

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Cop dies in accident

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Mnangagwa receives donation

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police, Sikhala's supporters clash at court

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Deregistered 'Swazi' lawyer denied access to Chin'ono

10 hrs ago | 6017 Views

Bulawayo voters reject Khupe

10 hrs ago | 8433 Views

Zimbabwe takes notes from China SEZs model

10 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Zesa explains power outages

10 hrs ago | 2951 Views

'Chin'ono's release a threat'

10 hrs ago | 5175 Views

Prison boss 'threatens to kill' Sikhala

10 hrs ago | 4957 Views

Chamisa's MP arrested over #ZanuPfMustGo masks

10 hrs ago | 1304 Views

'Mnangagwa's promise a political gimmick'

11 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Dialogue only way out for Zimbabwe, says Uncle Tom

11 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Govt concerned over COVID-19 violations

11 hrs ago | 746 Views

Parirenyatwa senior doctors down tools

11 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Zanu-PF official holds on to party vehicle

11 hrs ago | 921 Views

Kazembe loses diesel to council employee

11 hrs ago | 1233 Views

China won't interfere in Zimbabwe's internal affairs

11 hrs ago | 1009 Views

CAPS United on the edge

11 hrs ago | 820 Views

Matabeleland collective, Mnangagwa dialogue noble

11 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zesa faces depressed power supply

11 hrs ago | 943 Views

Are Zimbabweans asking too much of Mnangagwa?

11 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Security sector, judiciary urged to revert to rule of law

11 hrs ago | 596 Views

Acting chief in bribery storm

11 hrs ago | 651 Views

Gov't urged to postpone Zimsec exams to next year

11 hrs ago | 2245 Views

Man in court for killing father

11 hrs ago | 694 Views

Above normal rainfall expected

13 hrs ago | 2722 Views

More forex for auction system

13 hrs ago | 2605 Views

MDC youths make a scene at court

13 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira's fight for freedom continues

13 hrs ago | 2554 Views

Cops in trouble over US$15,000 bribe

13 hrs ago | 1798 Views

'Mnangagwa must apologise for Gukurahundi,' says Jenni Williams

13 hrs ago | 1885 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days