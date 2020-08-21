Mystery around MDC Councillor death deepens

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mystery surrounding MDC Alliance Karoi Urban Ward 4 Councillor, Lavender Chiwaya's death has deepened, amid indications that his body was discovered outside his alleged girlfriend's house.The development, exclusively revealed to ZimReport by local sources, comes at a time Chiwaya's body has been brought to Harare for post mortem to bring the matter to finality. The post mortem results are expected today with his burial slated for Wednesday.Chiwaya's body was discovered last Friday with some froth on the mouth, soiled boxer shorts and a T-shirt pulled halfway up. He also had a half-eaten roasted maize cob in one hand and a bottle of illicit brew in another.There were no visible injuries on his body.Neighbours described him as a jovial individual who got along well with people regardless of political affiliation.Police investigations are still underway.